Yellowjackets Season 3 Review: The Coming-Of-Age Cannibal Mystery Series Has Us Hungering For More

When season 1 of "Yellowjackets" debuted back in 2021, few predicted what a phenomenon the series would become, including the show's creators, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson. For the uninitiated, "Yellowjackets" tracks characters across two timelines: the first, in 1996 after the nationals-bound Wiskayok Yellowjackets women's soccer team's plane crash lands them in the Canadian wilderness and thrusts them into barbaric survival including cannibalism, and in our current day 25 years later where the now-adult survivors are still plagued by whatever it was that happened to them (or what they did) all those years ago.

While the characters all have their own individual plotlines across both timelines, the show is at its best when it's operating as an ensemble cast. Fortunately, after the heartbreaking end to season 2, our girls are leaning on each other more than ever, but the scars of psychological trauma and enduring legitimate survival horror aren't fading anytime soon. If anything, they're reopening these wounds and playing around in them.

Press and critics were only granted access to the first four episodes of season 3, which means there are still plenty of questions posed from the trailer that need to be answered, but "Yellowjackets" is proving to be as hypnotic as ever. Dangerously deranged, disgustingly engrossing, and deliciously addictive, get ready to spend your spring season once again glued to the TV under the spell of the wilderness, determined to figure out what's real, what's a traumatic hallucination, and what's going to happen next.