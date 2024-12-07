Yellowjackets Season 3 Trailer Adds Hilary Swank To The Hive

By the end of "Yellowjackets" season 2, it seemed we'd met all the survivors of Flight 2525's fateful crash into the wilderness. But the CCXP teaser trailer for "Yellowjackets" season 3 has just introduced a new wild card: a mystery character played by Hilary Swank ("Million Dollar Baby"), who is around the same age as the rest of the present day cast, and is seen standing in the road with a bloodied face and makeshift bandage on her arm.

"The past will come back to hunt you," the trailer warns, before teasing fresh mysteries and more reveals from the past. Though some character deaths have been revealed as the 1996 storyline has progressed, many characters' fates are still technically ambiguous, and fans are holding out hope that there might be more crash survivors out there. Liv (Lauren Ambrose) seems to think that everyone else who was on the plane is dead, but it certainly looks like someone is stalking the remaining Yellowjackets.

Check out the first look teaser for "Yellowjackets" season 3 above.