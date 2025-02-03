Three Horror Hits In A Row Made Sophie Thatcher Into Our Newest Scream Queen

Sophie Thatcher may not quite be a household name, at least not yet, anyway. For horror lovers of the world, however, she has quickly ascended the Hollywood ranks to become one of our modern go-to stars for high-profile genre fare. To that end, Thatcher is now headlining director Drew Hancock's "Companion," which /Film's Chris Evangelista hailed as the first great movie of 2025. Not only is the movie damn good, but it also had a damn fine opening weekend at the box office.

"Companion" opened to an estimated $9.5 million, debuting in second domestically behind the unexpectedly big animated hit "Dog Man" ($36 million), which hails from DreamWorks. Coming in second was by no means a bad thing, though, as Hancock's twisty sci-fi thriller cost a mere $10 million to make (before marketing). Considering it also pulled in $5.5 million overseas, it's well on its way to becoming profitable for Warner Bros. It might not be a massive hit, but it's a hit all the same — and Thatcher is undeniably a modern Scream Queen.

Indeed, the actor is now three for three with her last three theatrical outings, all of which have been in the horror space. That streak started with 2023's Stephen King adaptation "The Boogeyman," which made more than $82 million worldwide. That number is all the more impressive when we consider that the movie was very nearly dumped directly to Hulu. Disney and 20th Century Studios were wise to reverse course. More recently, Thatcher co-starred in A24's acclaimed "Heretic" alongside Hugh Grant. After hitting theaters last November, the film earned $59.7 million worldwide against a very modest $10 million budget.

Thatcher's latest film centers on a group of friends on a weekend getaway that goes wrong when a subservient robot built for human companionship goes haywire. "Companion" also stars Jack Quaid ("The Boys"), Lukas Gage ("Smile 2"), Megan Suri ("Never Have I Ever"), and Harvey Guillen ("What We Do in the Shadows"), with Zack Cregger of "Barbarian" fame on board as a producer.