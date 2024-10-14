Manny Jacinto's 10 Best Movies And TV Shows, Ranked
Before the premiere of "The Acolyte" earlier this year, many people wouldn't have recognized the name Manny Jacinto. Born in the Philippines and raised in Canada, the Filipino actor had very few roles to his name, though he had garnered a burgeoning fanbase for his work on "The Good Place." But once you enter a galaxy far, far away, it's hard not to become quickly recognizable. In his surprising dual role as both Qimir and the mysterious Stranger, Jacinto solidified himself as one of the most promising young stars working in Hollywood. Nobody could get enough of his steely looks and toned physique, which made it all the more tragic when "The Acolyte" was canceled after only one season.
Don't worry! Jacinto has surely secured future work for himself –- it's not often you get two breakout roles in one career –- but those looking for more from this multifaceted screen star have plenty to choose from. For a career dating back only as early as 2012, Jacinto has appeared in plenty of projects, from guest appearances on the shows "Bates Motel" and "The Good Doctor" to roles in major Hollywood films like "Bad Times at the El Royale" and "Top Gun: Maverick" (though those roles are too small for what's about to come). For the real goods, you're going to want to check out these 10 prospects, a collection of films and television shows ranging from laugh-out-loud comedies to gory anime spectacles. For this list, we're sticking to speaking roles only, so you can get your proper Manny Jacinto fix.
10. Nine Perfect Strangers
When it comes to the art of the mystery, a lot of it comes down to sticking the landing. No matter how many great elements you have in the mixture, the end result is what leaves a taste in your mouth. Sadly, for "Nine Perfect Strangers," the culmination of its fascinating setup is far from satisfying. As the title would suggest, the series follows nine individuals who are invited to a lavish health retreat under the leadership of Russian wellness expert Masha, played by Nicole Kidman. However, not all is as it seems, as Masha's goal — to help her visitors get over their traumas -– takes a drug-fueled turn. Manny Jacinto plays Yao, one of Masha's assistants; as the series develops, it is revealed their relationship goes far deeper than boss and employee.
"Nine Perfect Strangers" begins with a promising cast of characters and an even more promising location, the gorgeously built and decorated Tranquillum House; however, it fails to maintain its own momentum. You can always rely on stars like Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, and, yes, Manny Jacinto to give solid performances, but the show's writing betrays every character's unique arc by failing to weave them all together into the show's central mystery. The show asks plenty of compelling questions but winds up giving measly answers; by the time it reveals its nothingburger of a twist, you can't help but feel like you've wasted your time. Regardless, a second season is coming soon, so the show still has time to redeem itself.
9. Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind
For those deeply entrenched in the lore of "Mortal Kombat," the "Legends" series of animated offshoots gives new life to the franchise's blood brutality. For those who could care less, something like "Snow Blind," the third entry in the series, may test your patience more than the game tests your might. Set in a post-apocalyptic future and alternate timeline to the main canon, "Snow Blind" serves as an alt-origin story for Kenshi Takahashi, voiced by Manny Jacinto, an arrogant warrior who is deceived and then blinded by Shang Tsung. After discovering a magical sword that gives him telepathic abilities, he is trained by an aging Kuai Liang (aka Sub-Zero) to defeat the Black Dragon clan, led by a cyborg Kano.
While the previous two "Legends" films, "Scorpion's Revenge" and "Battle of the Realms," felt like interesting companion pieces, "Snow Blind" feels like a drop in quality. The animation isn't as visceral, the writing isn't as polished, and its convoluted climax makes the universe's lore feel even less accessible to casual viewers. That said, its "Mad Max"-inspired Western setting gives the series some novelty and its violent fatalities get more and more deliciously gruesome as it goes along. Plus, pairing Kenshi and Sub-Zero makes for an emotionally affecting redemption story, even if it gets bogged down by continuity porn. Jacinto is a talented voice actor and this film gives him the starring role he deserves, not to mention a character he can imbue personality into.
8. Trese
Manny Jacinto has been outspoken about the need for more Filipino stories on screen, perhaps on account of the fact that his resume is sorely lacking them. "Trese" is the exception to the rule, a truly singular fantasy series set in a world where the mythological creatures of Filipino horror lore live side-by-side with humans. Based on the comic book series of the same name but also inspired by anime, "Trese" follows Alexandra Trese, a paranormal investigator who helps maintain balance between the human world and the underworld using her own magical abilities. Trese is thrown into a whirlwind when a string of seemingly unrelated events set the stage for an apocalyptic showdown with Talagbusao, the god of war. Jacinto portrays Maliksi, the prince of the tikbalang, a species of humanoid horses, and an ally to the Trese family.
Though its complex lore may take a minute to latch onto, "Trese" gradually grows into an exciting action series that stands out just enough from the Netflix Original mold. It isn't technically an anime – it was produced in Singapore with the help of Filipino animators –- but it will surely satisfy anyone looking for a magic anime fix, complete with talking animals and intense spellcasting. Viewers may even get more than they bargained for thanks to the show's intense violence; certain moments of gore in "Trese" would make "Mortal Kombat" blush. Plus, though his role is small, this series is certainly the only time you will ever hear Jacinto's voice come out of a walking, talking horse. So, there's that.
7. Brand New Cherry Flavor
If you're looking for something that is truly cuckoo bananas, look no further than "Brand New Cherry Flavor," a horror drama from the mind of "Channel Zero" writers Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion. Based on the book of the same name, the limited series stars Rosa Salazar as Lisa Nova, a young writer-director who moves to LA after being offered an option on her student thesis by well-known Hollywood producer Lou Burke (Eric Lange). When he winds up stabbing her in the back, Lisa meets Boro (Catherine Keener), a mysterious tattoo artist who can enact curses. Lisa strives for revenge against Lou, but is forced to unearth her past as a result of Boro's mysterious methods, which may or may not include Lisa barfing up kittens. Yes, really. Manny Jacinto plays Code, an old friend of Lisa's who is now a successful drug dealer. Though his role is small, he winds up being the series' moral compass.
There's a chance you may have never heard of "Brand New Cherry Flavor," which is a shame. Too many great shows get churned through the Netflix content machine, but Antosca and Zion's short but sweet series has the incredible production value and the stomach-churning effects to be worth your time and then some. Anchored by a standout lead performance from Salazar, this time without any CG-eyes, the show's compelling mysteries and occult horror atmosphere keep you hooked from moment one. Next time you're stuck down the streaming rabbit hole of choice paralysis, consider this hidden gem.
6. Hailey's On It!
And now for something completely different. Even the cynics of the world will find it hard to deny the heart and charm of "Hailey's On It!," a Disney Channel series that was unceremoniously axed before it even had the chance to shine. The series follows the adventures of Hailey Banks (voiced by Moana herself. Auliʻi Cravalho), a risk-averse teenager who is visited by her future self and told she must complete a bucket list of her biggest fears in order to save the world. These fears include performing in the school musical, completing an escape room, and even admitting her feelings for her best friend, Scott Denoga, voiced by Manny Jacinto. Fans of Jacinto's time in "The Good Place" will quickly fall in love with Scott, an unabashed optimistic and gregarious extrovert who can't help but be there for Hailey, no matter when or where.
It's easy to discount most products from the Mouse House (though the 2000s were packed with great Disney Channel originals), but "Hailey's On It!" feels like one of their few genuinely earnest efforts. The series is full of clever humor and creative hijinks, all of which is laced around a strong message of overcoming your fears with the help of your friends. Cravalho and Jacinto give it their all in the booth, as does master character actor Gary Anthony Williams as the AI-operated sidekick, Beta. Sadly, the series' first season will forever be its last; the show recently became one of the many to be unceremoniously pulled from Disney+ and has since been confirmed as canceled.
5. The Acolyte
It's a shame that Leslye Headland's time in the world of "Star Wars" was cut short, because "The Acolyte" proved to have greater potential than any of the franchise's prior Disney+ series. Set 100 years prior to the events of Episode I, the series investigates a series of crimes committed against the Jedi Order, throwing estranged twin sisters Mae and Osha (both played by Amandla Stenberg) into the discovery of a power that will forever disrupt the balance of the force.
Manny Jacinto plays the dual role of both Qimir, a potions expert and ally to Mae, and The Stranger, a mysterious Force-wielder who proves to be a strong dissident to the Jedi. The way Jacinto transforms between both characters wowed audiences being first introduced to the young actor. His specifically chilling turn as The Stranger made for one of the best "Star Wars" villains in recent memory, not to mention one of the best lightsaber fights in the form of episode five's extended battle.
Amidst the wave of unjustified backlash (including review-bombing on Rotten Tomatoes), it's important to recognize that even fans of "The Acolyte" can recognize its flaws. The central mystery is a bit muddled and its commentary on the gray areas between good and evil is often overwrought. Still, its merits outweigh these shortcomings, exploring a novel chapter in "Star Wars" history with compelling new characters and plenty of strong action setpieces. Its special focus on its coen of force witches imbues the series with strong themes of family reconciliation, something essential to the lifeblood of George Lucas' original creation.
4. Cora Bora
This star vehicle for "Hacks" fan-favorite and up-and-coming comedy icon Megan Stalter seemed to slip under most audiences' radars. For those who have seen it, they know "Cora Bora" is a beautifully and hilariously written comedy that gracefully wrestles with an all-too-modern character study. Stalter is the film's eponymous protag, a selfish but arguably well-meaning polyamorous musician whose dreams of making it big in LA aren't coming to fruition. She decides to return home to her girlfriend, Justine (Jojo T. Gibbs), in Portland, where she learns she has begun dating another woman. On her trip back, she meets Tom, Manny Jacinto's character, an unassuming music producer who seems almost too normal to befriend the chaotic Cora. However, his kindness winds up unlocking the film, helping Cora cope with her unresolved issues.
Writer Rhiannon Jones creates an uncomfortably familiar character with Cora, a messy bisexual grappling with grief and subsequently wielding humor like a force field. Stalter plays the part without missing a beat and, combined with Hannah Pearl Utt's gentle direction, effortlessly deconstructs a familiar archetype with fresh eyes. It gets to the heart of Cora's trauma and offers her a genuine chance at self-reflection and redemption, something most chronically-online teenagers could stand to learn from. Add that to a stellar soundtrack of songs from musician Miya Folick, and you have a sincerely underrated gem of a comedy that deserves to be discovered in later years.
3. Belle
Going back to the world of animation, let's talk about an actual anime! Mamoru Hosoda is perhaps at his most imaginative with "Belle," a fairy tale for the internet era inspired by "Beauty and the Beast." The story follows Suzu, a depressed high schooler who has yet to fully cope with the loss of her mother at a young age. In an attempt to escape, she creates a profile in the virtual world of "U," where she takes on the persona of Belle, a gorgeous pop star who becomes a viral sensation. She soon meets a mysteriously dark user dubbed "The Dragon," and the two attempt to connect across the digital airways. Manny Jacinto voices Shinobu, Suzu's childhood crush who proves to be a well-meaning member of her support system. Though the role is small, Jacinto makes the most of it, using restraint in his performance to help bring Suzu back down to Earth.
In a world that has only grown further and further polarized in part thanks to toxicity from social media, "Belle" feels like a movie of our moment. Beyond its stunning animation –- rendered in a hybrid of 2D and 3D styles –- and impeccable music, the story takes its source material and spins it into a digital parable that calls on all of us to exert empathy toward our fellow users. Though its ending tackles difficult subject matter for what is ultimately a fantasy film, it is nevertheless deeply affecting and makes it one of the must-watch anime films of the 2020s.
2. I Want You Back
Well, this is a pleasant surprise. The romcom is easy to underestimate, but "I Want You Back" stands out from its ilk as a charming yet sobering look at codependency in romantic relationships. Comedians Charlie Day and Jenny Slate star as Peter and Emma, two thirty-somethings left at a crossroads following unexpected breakups. After a chance meeting, they become friends and conspire to get the other's partner back by breaking up their new relationships -– cue silly antics. Manny Jacinto plays Logan, the disarming if pretentious director of a local middle school's production of "Little Shop of Horrors" and the sexy new boyfriend to Peter's previous girlfriend of six years, Anne (played by Gina Rodriguez). Jacinto gets some of the film's biggest laughs, especially as Emma attempts to woo Anne and Logan into a threesome, to which Logan happily agrees.
"I Want You Back" is more chill than most studio romcoms, which usually rely on slapstick or sentiment as their driving force. However, director Jason Orley has two strong engines at his disposal: Day and Slate, who prove to be a strong pair of both dramatic and comedic leads. Their chemistry is strong, their improv is sharp, and their innate ability to gently ground their otherwise kooky personalities helps give the film some genuine weight. As their characters navigate hilarious situations, they learn to embrace who they are both without their partners and to each other. Pathos always wins the day, as it turns out.
1. The Good Place
Manny Jacinto's first breakout role is still his best. When it first aired, "The Good Place" was one of the most critically-acclaimed cable comedies of its day. However, thanks to a pandemic filled with binge-watching, it has since grown into one of the most beloved sitcoms of all-time. The series, which follows a group of humans who have died and are now living in heaven –- called "the good place" -– combined ethics and philosophy with surrealist comedy, making for a singular piece of storytelling that kept transforming itself with every season. The ending of season 1 is still considered one of television's best twists.
Manny Jacinto is initially introduced to viewers as Jianyu, a Buddhist monk under a vow of silence and soulmate to Jameela Jamil's Tahani. However, quickly into the first season, Jianyu is revealed to be Jason Mendoza, a thoroughly unintelligent and misguided aspiring DJ from Jacksonville, Florida. He quickly became a fan-favorite character on the series thanks to his hilarious one-liners and unabashed foolishness. However, as the series progresses, Jason winds up becoming the heart and soul of the series, from his unlikely romance with Janet (D'Arcy Carden) to his attempts at bettering his actions upon later seasons.
This was the first role in which Jacinto was able to prove to audiences he could imbue his characters with immense duality, something he would later prove even more successfully in "The Acolyte." Though Jacinto has a great career ahead of him, it'll be hard to top his turn as Jason, sick DJ skills included.