Manny Jacinto's 10 Best Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

Before the premiere of "The Acolyte" earlier this year, many people wouldn't have recognized the name Manny Jacinto. Born in the Philippines and raised in Canada, the Filipino actor had very few roles to his name, though he had garnered a burgeoning fanbase for his work on "The Good Place." But once you enter a galaxy far, far away, it's hard not to become quickly recognizable. In his surprising dual role as both Qimir and the mysterious Stranger, Jacinto solidified himself as one of the most promising young stars working in Hollywood. Nobody could get enough of his steely looks and toned physique, which made it all the more tragic when "The Acolyte" was canceled after only one season.

Don't worry! Jacinto has surely secured future work for himself –- it's not often you get two breakout roles in one career –- but those looking for more from this multifaceted screen star have plenty to choose from. For a career dating back only as early as 2012, Jacinto has appeared in plenty of projects, from guest appearances on the shows "Bates Motel" and "The Good Doctor" to roles in major Hollywood films like "Bad Times at the El Royale" and "Top Gun: Maverick" (though those roles are too small for what's about to come). For the real goods, you're going to want to check out these 10 prospects, a collection of films and television shows ranging from laugh-out-loud comedies to gory anime spectacles. For this list, we're sticking to speaking roles only, so you can get your proper Manny Jacinto fix.