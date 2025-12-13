Emily Blunt Gave A Career-Defining Performance In Her Underrated Western Miniseries On Prime Video

Can you really call yourself a fan of Emily Blunt if you haven't checked out her 2022 Prime Video series "The English?" Created by Hugo Blick — who also wrote and directed the miniseries — "The English" centers around Blunt's protagonist, Lady Cornelia Locke, who crosses the Atlantic Ocean to seek revenge. Set in America's Wild West in 1890, the story follows Lady Locke as she seeks retribution over the death of her son and ends up forming a somewhat unlikely allegiance with a Native American man. If you love the rest of Blunt's body of work, you'll definitely want to queue this one up — especially to see her dynamic with co-star Chaske Spencer, previously best known for his role as Sam Uley in the "Twilight" saga.

Blunt's Cornelia meets former cavalry scout and Pawnee Nation citizen Sergeant Eli Whipp (Spencer) when she heads to a Kansas hotel where, as it happens, Eli is being held hostage on his way to reclaim land that belongs to him in Nebraska. Cornelia ends up a hostage as well because she's so wealthy. After their captor tries to frame Eli for Cornelia's murder, Eli instead bests the man and frees them both. Convinced that she's fated to travel with Eli after this experience, the hardened Cornelia insists that they team up and protect one another, with Eli hellbent on getting his land back after his military service and Cornelia hunting for the man that she believes killed her young son.

Spencer and Blunt are both phenomenal in the series, and according to Blunt herself, Cornelia was a fascinating, enthralling character that captured her attention from the moment she read the script for "The English."