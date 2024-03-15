The Fall Guy Star Emily Blunt Wasn't Shy About Stealing From The Set [SXSW 2024]
It's been a long time coming, but "The Fall Guy" is shaping up to be a spectacular time at the movies. In development since at least 2010, the adaptation of the 1980s TV series is finally set to debut in theaters May 3, 2024, and is easily one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by David Leitch — who, along with his "John Wick" directing partner Chad Stahelski, is basically responsible for defining the style of modern action filmmaking — the movie stars Ryan Gosling as seasoned stunt performer Colt Seavers, who reluctantly becomes a real-life action hero when he's asked to track down a missing movie star. But while "The Fall Guy" is unapologetically action-packed, it's also looking to make you chuckle along the way.
If his stellar work in "The Nice Guys," his Papyrus font "SNL" sketch, or his performance of "I'm Just Ken" at the 2024 Oscars wasn't enough to convince you, Gosling has an excellent comedic sensibility that looks to be on full display in "The Fall Guy." But it's not just the star that's landing zingers throughout Leitch's blockbuster. Co-star Emily Blunt looks to be firing on all comedic cylinders, too.
The British actress is fresh off her best supporting actress Oscar nomination for "Oppenheimer." But her role as first-time director (and Colt's ex) Jody Moreno in "The Fall Guy" will see her deliver a completely different energy than the simmering, understated strength she projected in Christopher Nolan's Best Picture winner. With "The Fall Guy," Blunt's clearly having fun, and it seems she wasn't afraid to take some mementos from the film's set to remember the good times.
Emily Blunt stole several outfits from the set of The Fall Guy
/Film attended the world premiere of "The Fall Guy" at the 2024 SXSW Film Festival, where David Leitch and the film's stars were on-hand to discuss their love letter to stunt performers. During the Q&A, the moderator complimented everyone on how sharp they looked in the film, and asked whether anyone stole any costumes from the set, to which Emily Blunt replied, "I stole quite a lot of my outfits. Sorry, this isn't the time to confess, but I have the Hawaiian jumpsuit." Leitch then joked that he'd have to "put that under losses, put that against [Blunt's] residuals," before Gosling joined in with "I really wanted that jumpsuit."
The jumpsuit in question can be seen in the "Fall Guy" trailer, but that wasn't the only thing that went missing from the set. Elsewhere, Stephanie Hsu, who plays a personal assistant to movie star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) admitted to stealing a Metalstorm stunt crew T-shirt. Metalstorm is the fictional stunt crew to which Colt Seavers belongs, though the shirt in question seems unlikely to be worn for any death-defying feats in the future considering Hsu confirmed she now uses it as her "pajama tee."
Meanwhile, Hannah Waddingham, who plays superproducer Gail in the film, revealed that she renamed the wig she wore "the badger" because "she had a life of her own" and remarked that she "definitely didn't take" it, suggesting she wasn't a big fan of her temporary hair.
The Fall Guy is about more than looking good
At the SXSW Q&A, Gosling didn't confirm whether he'd stolen anything from the "Fall Guy" set, but he did make sure to point out that the film is "an opportunity to finally acknowledge the stunt performers" and "the incredible contribution they make to movies." While the film and its stars undoubtedly look great, and the romantic storyline looks to be every bit as well done as the action scenes, the film is clearly stunt-performer-turned-director Leitch celebrating his profession.
Considering the 2024 Oscars paid tribute to stunt performers while still refusing to give those performers their own awards category, the film couldn't be more timely in that respect. Leitch himself has spoken consistently about the need for a stunt category at the Oscars, and "The Fall Guy" will hopefully go some way to making that a reality by keeping the discourse around the importance of stunt work alive.
So as fun as "The Fall Guy" will no doubt be, and as much as Emily Blunt and Gosling are aiming to give us all a good laugh with their latest effort, there's definitely more to the film than that — and we're hoping the result will be one of 2024's best movies.
"The Fall Guy" hits theaters May 3, 2024.