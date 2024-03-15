The Fall Guy Star Emily Blunt Wasn't Shy About Stealing From The Set [SXSW 2024]

/Film attended the world premiere of "The Fall Guy" at the 2024 SXSW Film Festival, where David Leitch and the film's stars were on-hand to discuss their love letter to stunt performers. During the Q&A, the moderator complimented everyone on how sharp they looked in the film, and asked whether anyone stole any costumes from the set, to which Emily Blunt replied, "I stole quite a lot of my outfits. Sorry, this isn't the time to confess, but I have the Hawaiian jumpsuit." Leitch then joked that he'd have to "put that under losses, put that against [Blunt's] residuals," before Gosling joined in with "I really wanted that jumpsuit."

The jumpsuit in question can be seen in the "Fall Guy" trailer, but that wasn't the only thing that went missing from the set. Elsewhere, Stephanie Hsu, who plays a personal assistant to movie star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) admitted to stealing a Metalstorm stunt crew T-shirt. Metalstorm is the fictional stunt crew to which Colt Seavers belongs, though the shirt in question seems unlikely to be worn for any death-defying feats in the future considering Hsu confirmed she now uses it as her "pajama tee."

Meanwhile, Hannah Waddingham, who plays superproducer Gail in the film, revealed that she renamed the wig she wore "the badger" because "she had a life of her own" and remarked that she "definitely didn't take" it, suggesting she wasn't a big fan of her temporary hair.