Oppenheimer's Matt Damon & Emily Blunt On Their Crucial Supporting Roles And Working With Nolan [Exclusive Interview]

Matt, you've obviously worked with Chris before in a small role in "Interstellar." Emily, this is your first time. What were you two hoping to get out of working in such major supporting roles on Christopher Nolan movie, and do you think you achieved that?

Damon: Yeah, I got everything I wanted to out of it. Just the chance to be next to him while he works is worth the price of admission. It's awesome. I did have a small role in "Interstellar," then he put me on ice for a couple movies [laughs]. Then he brought me back in a bigger role. So I'm hoping I might be put on ice for a couple movies, but maybe –

Blunt: And then maybe brought back again [laughs].

Damon: Yeah. I just, I'm trending in the right direction [laughs]. No, he makes the biggest movies, the most entertaining movies, my favorite movies. And this is the biggest story, and we talked about it. I have the line in the film, "It's the most important..." and it really is. So, to see a story that's this big matched with a filmmaker like him at the height of his ability, it was really a privilege to be a part of it.

Blunt: Agreed. It's a really exhilarating experience, not only getting the phone call that he wants to meet you, but then you read the script, which was so heart-racing and transporting, and then you get on that set and it was just mind-blowing and everything is practical and physical and you can touch it. It's so immersive working with him, because he loves making movies and he loves actors, and you feel that. The story is so much bigger than all of us. We were just there, really, mainly, as Matt and I have been saying, to support this central extraordinary performance of Cillian's that is like an internal storm the whole way through it.