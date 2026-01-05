10 Best Westerns Of The 1970s, Ranked

After dominating cinemas and television for much of the '50s and '60s, the Western genre began to decline throughout the 1970s. The classic archetypes of good guy cowboys battling against clear antagonists without much moral ambiguity had long come to an end. The actors that popularized the genre during its cinematic heyday began aging out, or dying out, marking the end of an era. At a time when cinematic storytelling was growing more sophisticated and nuanced, the simpler, more rustic archetypes and tropes steadily lost cultural relevance.

Yet Westerns endured, with the '70s producing several absolute gems.

What the '70s brought to Westerns was a postmodern perspective, subverting the usual expectations of the genre to great effect. Revisionist films told stories from unorthodox perspectives, often featuring more morally conflicted antiheroes as their protagonists. And with the Westerns tropes well-established in the contemporary public consciousness, they were ripe for outright and effective parody. Here are the best Westerns of the 1970s, ranked and ready for you to revisit or experience for the first time.