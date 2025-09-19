The 10 Robert Redford Movies That DC's James Gunn Wants You To Watch

Gunn first listed Sydney Pollack's "Three Days of the Condor," a spy thriller from 1975. Redford plays a CIA office worker who never works in the field, and who never fires guns. After returning from a lunch break one morning, he finds that everyone in his office has been killed, and that he might be next. He immediately goes on the lam, trying to investigate what happened and stay as safe as possible from his as-yet-unknown assailants. He falls into the company — and into the bed — of a civilian named Kathy (Faye Dunaway) who will end up helping him.

Redford and Pollack worked together multiple times, including on another film on Gunn's list, 1972's "Jeremiah Johnson." These days, "Jeremiah Johnson" is best known as a meme of Redford, with a big bushy beard, nodding approving at someone while the camera slowly pushes in. The film is actually about an emotionally wounded war veteran who has elected to live off the grid in the Rocky Mountains as a wilderness survivor. It's based at least partially on the real-life John Jeremiah Johnson.

Gunn was also fond of "Barefoot in the Park," a 1967 romantic comedy based on the play by Neil Simon. It was directed by Gene Saks, and Redford played the laced-up, humorless Paul, a man who has just married the brassy extrovert Corie (Jane Fonda). The humor from the film comes from all the wacky shenanigans the newlyweds have to face from their quirky neighbors, although its drama comes from their legit clash of personalities. Are they a good match after all?

For sports movie enthusiasts, Gunn recommended "The Natural," Barry Levinson's 1984 film about a baseball champion who forged a personalized baseball bat out of a tree. The tree was struck by lightning when his father died. It's all very mythic.