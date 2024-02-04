The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Three Days Of The Condor

"Three Days of the Condor" is one of the most suspenseful crime thrillers that came out of '70s cinema. The New Hollywood movement was in full effect with audiences turning to gritty, low-budget films for thrills outside of the failing studio system. Sydney Pollack was one of the foremost leaders of the cinematic era, and "Three Days of the Condor" was one of the final entries into its canon. The filmmaker's 1970 film "They Shoot Horses, Don't They?" earned him his first Academy Award nomination, so "Three Days" was a highly anticipated follow-up.

Robert Redford stars as Joe Turner, a code-breaker for the CIA who shows up to work one morning and finds his entire department has been killed. When he tries to find solace in his superiors, he quickly learns that the agency is in on the job. Joe is left to discover why the CIA wants him and his colleagues dead, all while being chased by a ruthless hired gun.

The Oscar-nominated film was star-studded with all the biggest names in New Hollywood, and it helped its already rising stars catapult into fame. It remains one of the best murder mysteries in American cinema and is one of the best neo-noirs in the genre's first wave of revival. Unfortunately, not all of the actors in the film have survived as long as the film's legacy. However, several members of the main cast are still acting today. Lucky for you, I did some digging so you don't have to.