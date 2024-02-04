The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Three Days Of The Condor
"Three Days of the Condor" is one of the most suspenseful crime thrillers that came out of '70s cinema. The New Hollywood movement was in full effect with audiences turning to gritty, low-budget films for thrills outside of the failing studio system. Sydney Pollack was one of the foremost leaders of the cinematic era, and "Three Days of the Condor" was one of the final entries into its canon. The filmmaker's 1970 film "They Shoot Horses, Don't They?" earned him his first Academy Award nomination, so "Three Days" was a highly anticipated follow-up.
Robert Redford stars as Joe Turner, a code-breaker for the CIA who shows up to work one morning and finds his entire department has been killed. When he tries to find solace in his superiors, he quickly learns that the agency is in on the job. Joe is left to discover why the CIA wants him and his colleagues dead, all while being chased by a ruthless hired gun.
The Oscar-nominated film was star-studded with all the biggest names in New Hollywood, and it helped its already rising stars catapult into fame. It remains one of the best murder mysteries in American cinema and is one of the best neo-noirs in the genre's first wave of revival. Unfortunately, not all of the actors in the film have survived as long as the film's legacy. However, several members of the main cast are still acting today. Lucky for you, I did some digging so you don't have to.
Robert Redford (Joseph Turner)
Redford began his media career with television acting in 1960, playing small roles in hit shows like "The Twilight Zone" and "Alfred Hitchcock Presents." After moving into Westerns in the mid-'60s he earned his breakout role in 1969 starring as The Sundance Kid in "Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid." Redford became one of the hottest actors in New Hollywood, starring in films like "The Candidate" and "The Great Gatsby" and even earning an Academy Award for his lead role in "The Sting."
The actor starred in "Three Days of the Condor" at the peak of his acting career, but it was far from over. Redford went on to star in popular films like "All the President's Men," "The Natural," and "Indecent Proposal" over the next several decades. Redford also went into producing in 1972 with his star vehicle, "The Candidate," and has not looked back since. He went on to produce more of his acting projects, like "The Horse Whisperer," as well as plenty of films that he did not appear in, like "Slums of Beverly Hills" starring Natasha Lyonne or "Quiz Show" featuring Ralph Fiennes. In a standout move, Redford founded the nonprofit Sundance Institute in 1981, which is now responsible for one of the most successful film festivals in the country.
The "Condor" star is still acting and producing today. His last on-screen appearance was in "Avengers: Endgame" as Alexander Pierce in 2019, although he also voiced one of the characters in the 2020 animated film "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia." Redford is still working consistently as a producer. Most recently, he served as executive producer for the short-lived crime series "Dark Winds" and is slated to executive produce the upcoming documentary "All Illusions Must Be Broken."
Faye Dunaway (Kathy Hale)
Perhaps no one can say that they had the same streak of hits in their career as Faye Dunaway. Just a few years after her debut in the TV series "Seaway," the actress snagged a lead role in the smash success "Bonnie and Clyde," often said to be the defining film of the New Hollywood movement. Her performance earned her the first Academy Award nomination of her career, which she would quickly follow up.
Dunaway sealed off the '60s with her Oscar-winning film "The Thomas Crown Affair" in 1968, but she was just getting started. In the early '70s, she starred in the BAFTA-nominated "The Three Musketeers." Perhaps most memorably, she also starred in the Oscar-winning 1973 classic, "Chinatown," which earned her a second nomination from the Academy. Just one year later, she followed up this role with "Three Days of the Condor." The following year, Dunaway earned an Academy Award for her lead performance in Sidney Lumet's "Network."
Although these days marked the height of Dunaway's career, they were far from the end. The actress went on to captivate audiences everywhere with her stomach-churning performance as aging starlet Joan Crawford in the 1981 psychological thriller "Mommie Dearest." Dunaway is still acting today and recently appeared in the 2017 horror film "The Bye Bye Man." Her most recent project was in 2022, but she is not slated for any upcoming releases. Although she has not announced her retirement yet, at 83 years of age, we may have seen the last of Dunaway's on screen appearances. Thankfully, she has left one of the most impressive legacies in Hollywood to look back on.
Tina Chen (Janice Chon)
Tina Chen made her first television appearance in 1967 on CBS Playhouse, portraying a Vietnamese Girl in "The Final War of Olly Winter." This performance, her first ever onscreen, earned her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Drama. Following her impressive debut, Chen went on to act in both TV and film before landing her role in "Three Days of the Condor," which became one of the defining performances of her career.
The actress later appeared in the popular TV movie "Airwolf" as well as the short-lived spin-off series in 1984. Most recently, she was featured in the hit NBC medical drama "New Amsterdam" as Shen Nana in a single episode released in 2019. Chen is slated to appear in the forthcoming comedy web series "I Do" from French actress Natalie Schmidt.
Hank Garrett (The Mailman)
After a burgeoning career in professional wrestling was cut short by an injury, Hank Garrett began screen acting in 1959, first appearing in the noir series "Naked City," in which his "Three Days of the Condor" co-star Redford also appeared. In the early '60s, Garrett went on to join the main cast of "Car 54, Where Are You?," a comedy about New York policemen. One of the actor's first film roles was in the 1973 hit "Serpico" starring Al Pacino — an impressive beginning. The following year, he played Andrew McCabe in the popular crime drama "Death Wish," just before snagging his role as The Mailman in "Condor."
Garrett went on to have small roles in major films like "The Amityville Horror" and popular TV series like "Three's Company" and "The Dukes of Hazzard." He is a character actor through and through, and he is best known for playing a man in uniform. Garrett has also dabbled in voice acting, having voiced Dial Tone in the "G.I. Joe" animated series and various spin-offs, as well as several voices in the "Garfield" franchise. These are among his most recent roles, the last of which was in 2018.
Patrick Gorman (Martin)
Playing Martin in "Three Days of the Condor" was Gorman's very first on-screen role, but it was only the beginning of a long and illustrious career in film and television. Through the '70s and '80s, the actor went on to land guest spots in television shows like "MacGyver" and even had a recurring role in the short-lived soap opera "Generations," starring Kelly Rutherford of "Gossip Girl" and "Melrose Place" fame.
One of Gorman's most notable characters was a supporting role in the 1993 period piece "Gettysburg" under Martin Sheen. The actor later moved into some more comedic roles, playing William Shakespeare on "The Drew Carey Show" and a homeless man on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." He remained a staple of dramatic television, however, with recurring characters in soaps like "The Young and Restless," high-school dramas like "Teen Wolf," and fantasy shows like "Sleepy Hollow." Gorman even appeared in the hit HBO sci-fi series "Westworld" as Eye Patch in 2016. The actor is also credited with being the body double for an aged-up Captain America in "Avengers: Endgame."
Most recently, Gorman guest starred in the Al Pacino-led Amazon Prime series "Hunters," a period drama about Jewish-American Nazi fighters in the '70s. He is slated to star in several forthcoming projects, including a leading role in a short film called "Galaxies."