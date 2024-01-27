The Only Major Actors Still Alive From All The President's Men

On June 17, 1972, thieves acting on behalf of Richard Nixon's presidential campaign broke into the Watergate Hotel in Washington DC, the location of the Democratic National Committee headquarters. The group was looking for papers and secrets that would have given Nixon an unfair advantage in the election. Nixon was bafflingly still elected during this kerfuffle and served as president for two more years before enough details about the break-in emerged to warrant his infamous resignation from office. The many, many details of the Watergate scandal have been recorded in innumerable books, documentaries, and Hollywood dramas in the ensuing decades, and Watergate shows are being made to this day; the miniseries "Gaslit" aired in 2022 and "White House Plumbers" in 2023.

The Watergate scandal represented a loss of American innocence for many. It was positive proof that the Republican party was openly corrupt. The scandal was bad enough, but then Gerald Ford pardoned Nixon of all his recorded, very public wrongdoings, and the country's soul was lost. Talk to anyone alive at the time, and they'll reveal their massive disappointment.

Into the middle of the scandal came, in a shockingly timely fashion, Alan J. Pakula's "All the President's Men," a drama about journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, the investigative reporters at the Washington Post who ultimately broke the story. They found a network of robberies and dirty money connected to President Nixon, and made contact with a mysterious inside man only calling himself Deep Throat, so named after the popular adult feature film. In 2005, a man named W. Mark Felt admitted that he was Deep Throat.

The film is still a stirring thriller, and several members of its main cast are still with us. Let's take a look.