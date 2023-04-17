F. Murray Abraham Was Removed From Mythic Quest After Season 2 Due To Sexual Misconduct Allegations

F. Murray Abraham was conspicuously absent from the latest season of the Apple TV+ video game industry comedy "Mythic Quest." While no reason was given for his departure from the show when it was announced last April, Rolling Stone now reports that Abraham was dismissed from his role in the series after at least two sexual misconduct complaints were made against him.

According to the outlet, the "Moon Knight" and "The White Lotus" actor received a warning after a first incident was reported, and was asked to, in the language of Rolling Stone, "keep away from some of the show's actresses." Abraham was ultimately let go from the series after Rob McElhenney, who co-created the show and stars as game industry guru Ian Grimm, learned about a second incident.

A statement from Lionsgate to Rolling Stone in response to the story doesn't add much to the initial two-sentence statement released last spring. "We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly," Lionsgate told the outlet in a story published today. "As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss our personnel actions."

Though details about the alleged incidents aren't publicly available, Abraham's reported misconduct might seem like a case of art imitating life for fans of the series. His character, washed-up science fiction writer C.W. Longbottom, is often prone to making inappropriate comments that leave the young women he works with at Mythic Quest baffled and disgusted. Abraham filmed separately from much of the cast during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with his character appearing on Zoom even after others had reunited in person and eventually returning with scenes featuring a smaller cast.