F. Murray Abraham Is Not Returning For Mythic Quest Season 3

"Mythic Quest" is set to return in June for its third season, which will continue to explore the workplace dynamics at headquarters for a popular MMORPG game. The series focuses most of its attention on arrogant creative genius Ian (Rob McElhenney, also the show's co-creator) and his stubborn, equally genius co-creative director Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao). The second season of "Mythic Quest," though, included not one but two episodes entirely about old-school writer C.W. Longbottom. One explored his early days as a science fiction novelist, with "Silicon Valley" actor Josh Brener playing his younger self, while the other saw a modern-day C.W. attempt to take revenge on his successful former friend.

Abraham took a limited role for part of season 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, appearing via video chat in several episodes. The series skillfully wrote the pandemic into the show, so the character's work-from-home setup was explained the same way as the actor's socially distanced role. McElhenney reportedly made the decision, telling a panel during the virtual Television Critics Association tour last year that he "did not want to be known as the person who got F. Murray Abraham very, very ill."

Though we don't know why Abraham will not be returning for the show's third season, the actor has expressed positive sentiments about his experiences on "Mythic Quest" several times before. In a Vanity Fair interview, the actor called his role on "Mythic Quest" a "special gift" and added, "I've done a whole lot of work and there are certain things I look for. One of it is community. To find that kind of connection and humanity is so hard because it's so segmented."

While the character of C.W. Longbottom will be missed, the show will go on. The series' second season ended with Ian and Poppy deciding to quit Mythic Quest and form a new company together, despite their inability to agree on anything. "Mythic Quest" returns to Apple TV+ June 24, 2022.