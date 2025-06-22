A Clint Eastwood Western Had To Shoot In Another Country Due To This One Condition

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Don Siegel's 1970 Western film "Two Mules for Sister Sara" starred Shirley MacLaine as the titular Sara, a nun who, because of her actions involving the French Intervention in Mexico, requires protection from the nation's many lurking French soldiers while she traverses the Mexican deserts, as she wanted for being a Juarista (that is, a supporter of President Benito Juárez). She then happens upon the company of Hogan (Clint Eastwood), a former Union soldier who fought in the U.S. Civil War. Hogan and the nun soon bond over her propensity for cussing and her taste for whiskey (she doesn't behave like the other nuns he's met), and the pair even wind up bombing a train together (!), with Hogan drunkenly admitting at one point that he thinks Sara's hot. He even comes to assist Sara in her efforts to aid certain Mexian revolutionaries, with other secrets coming to light along the way.

"Two Mules for Sister Sara" was filmed in Mexico over the course of 65 days. Seigel has gone on record (in Judith M. Kass' 1975 two-in-one biography "Hollywood Professionals: Tod Browning, Don Siegel") about his troubles with producer Marty Rackin, whom he knew would re-cut the movie. As such, Siegel worked closely with his cinematographer, Gabriel Figueroa, to shoot as efficiently as possible, in the hopes that Rackin wouldn't be able to ruin too much in the editing room.

Eastwood also recalled the "Sister Sara" shoot in the book "Clint Eastwood: Interviews," edited by Robert E. Kapsis and Kathie Coblentz, and his memories were about his intended co-star, the Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor. It seems that Taylor wanted to play the role of Sister Sara, as she had handed Eastwood the script while visiting the set of "Where Eagles Dare," which Eastwood was making with her then-husband, Richard Burton. Universal Pictures were happy to have her, of course, but she did have an odd stipulation: Taylor would only film in a location that was geographically close to her wherever her husband was working. So, because Burton was in Mexico at the time, Siegel and Eastwood (themselves frequent collaborators) went there to film.