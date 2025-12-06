Clint Eastwood Had To Fight For The Ending Of A Classic Western Movie

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"The Outlaw Josey Wales" is one of Clint Eastwood's best movies, which is saying something considering the man is a screen legend. The 1976 revisionist Western is an adaptation of Asa Earl Carter's 1972 novel, "The Rebel Outlaw: Josey Wales," and stars Eastwood in the title role. Like many of the veteran star's projects, production on the movie wasn't without controversy, with the actor assuming directing duties from original director Philip Kaufman mid-way through shooting. That wasn't the last clash during production of "The Outlaw Josey Wales," either, as Eastwood would argue with his editor over the open-ended climax of the movie, which saw Wales riding off into the sunset. Evidently, the editor wanted to show Wales returning to his surrogate family at the end, while Eastwood thought it was enough to suggest as much with the more ambiguous final shot. He was right.

Eastwood's career started in earnest with "Rawhide," introducing the actor to mass audiences after he'd spent several years taking on bit parts in B-movies and portraying background characters (or what Sylvester Stallone once termed "atmosphere"). It was only after "Rawhide" made Eastwood a star that Sergio Leone and his legendary "Dollars" trilogy helped the young actor ascend to movie star status. By the mid-1960s, then, the world was witnessing the rise of a new Western icon.

Of course, Eastwood soon branched out from the genre, appearing in all-manner of projects. That included the buddy comedy "Every Which Way But Loose," which was a controversial choice at the time, not least because the "buddy" in question was a pet orangutan named Clyde. But he returned to the Western several times, and "The Outlaw Josey Wales" represented one of the more successful examples. It also required a lot from Eastwood, both in front of and behind the camera.