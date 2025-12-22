The Canceled Offbeat 1970s Western Series That Starred A Superman Actor

In the early 1970s, NBC attempted to update the flailing Western genre with an endearingly offbeat series that saw James Garner play a sheriff who rides motorbikes and hates violence. Was it successful? No. "Nichols" was canceled after just one season, but it's one of those fascinating TV curios well worth a revisit, especially since it also starred a pre-"Superman" Margot Kidder.

By the '70s, the Western was on its last legs, having essentially brought a six shooter to a phaser fight. The increasing popularity of sci-fi had signed the Western's death certificate after the genre had shown remarkable resilience for decades, enduring previous nadirs only to re-emerge. Alas the '70s were its final hurrah, and it was a fairly gloomy farewell. The decade saw John Wayne — the living embodiment of the Western genre — killed by Bruce Dern in "The Cowboys" before the man himself passed away in 1979. It was an oddly fitting time for the Duke to go, marking the simultaneous passing of the genre that had made him a star. Before the Western could expire for good, however, there were some attempts to keep it on life support, one of which was "Nichols."

Unless you happened to be paying close attention to Thursday night TV between September 16, 1971, and March 14, 1972, you've probably never heard of this delightfully strange attempt to update the Western. I say "update," but "Nichols" was set in 1914, which was a time period antiquated enough to maintain the sense of an Old West adventure yet modern enough that it allowed the show's hero to ride a motorcycle rather than a traditional steed. None of that made for a successful series, however, and NBC shot down "Nichols" after its first season.