John Wayne Gave Bruce Dern A Warning Before Shooting Their Climactic Scene In The Cowboys

"The Cowboys" was based on the 1971 novel of the same name by William Dale Jennings and directed by Mark Rydell, marking his and Wayne's only collaboration. The film sees Wayne in one of his many paternal roles as rancher Wil Andersen, who hires a group of young boys to help him on a 400-mile cattle drive. He then teaches the boys the skills necessary for the long journey — alongside some life lessons that basically amount to "toughen up" — before setting off with his new crew.

On the journey they encounter Bruce Dern's Asa Watts, the leader of a group of cattle rustlers who ostensibly want to work for Andersen. But after the rancher refuses Watts and his men's request, they seemingly disappear only to trail Andersen and his boys, ultimately confronting them and stealing their herd. But before they can make off with the cattle, Anderson and Watts come to blows in a fight that is one of the greatest John Wayne movie moments. Wayne's character overcomes Dern's, which audiences were certainly expecting. But the truly shocking development comes directly afterwards. After Andersen turns to walk away from a downed Watts, Dern's character then shoots Andersen in the arms, leg and back and the young boys' adoptive father falls to the floor before slowly succumbing to his wounds.

Such a moment was always going to shock audiences used to seeing Wayne overcome the bad guys. Even when he'd died on-screen before, it was in a truly heroic fashion or he'd at least been able to take out a swathe of bad guys in the process. Here, though, he's simply gunned down while his back is turned. The fact he was 55 years old at the time probably made the whole thing more difficult to watch. Given the man had already damaged his reputation with the Playboy interview, seeing an older Wayne crumpling from gunfire probably hit a little too close to home for fans of the man who were starting to sense they were witnessing the end of an era.

Wayne himself likely knew as much, and evidently warned Dern — albeit in a lighthearted way — before they shot his death scene. In a 1996 interview for the film "Last Man Standing," Dern was asked about being one of the only actors to kill John Wayne on-screen, saying, "[Wayne] said to me, just before I pulled the trigger and did the first take, 'Oh how they're going to hate you for this,' and I said, 'Maybe, but in Berkeley, I'm a goddamn hero.'" Berkeley is the University of Berkeley, a known liberal stronghold sure to have been enraged by Wayne's comments to Playboy. Dern continued, "You have to remember that was 1972. He'd just done a Playboy interview in which he'd ripped everybody in America that wasn't waspy white a new behind."