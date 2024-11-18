A Western Icon Was Angry He Didn't Win An Oscar

From "The Searchers" to "Rio Bravo," John Wayne is synonymous with some of the best Westerns of all time. He's also partly responsible for shaping old Hollywood's romanticized image of the Wild West — a place where rugged manly men upheld justice in lawless lands. Wayne set out to redefine Western heroes on the screen, and his legacy suggests that he accomplished his goal. However, "The Duke" was also passionate about movies that promoted his patriotic ideals, and that's why he was angry at not winning the Best Actor Oscar at the 22nd Academy Awards.

The ceremony in question saw Wayne and Broderick Crawford receive nominations for Allan Dwan's "Sands of Iwo Jima" and Robert Rossen's "All the King's Men," respectively. Wayne's movie is a World War II drama about the battle between American and Japanese soldiers on the eponymous island. Crawford's picture, meanwhile, chronicles the rise-and-fall of a corrupt populist politician in the American South. Both films are now regarded as classics, but "The Duke" wasn't a fan of "All the King's Men."

Wayne claims he was offered Crawford's part in the political drama, so it'd be easy to assume that he was angry at not accepting the award-winning role. However, Wayne's dismay at Crawford taking home the prize was more complicated than that.