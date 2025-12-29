15 Best Spaghetti Westerns Of All Time, Ranked

The western genre (for lack of a better word) is an American creation, but a handful of other countries dabbled in the genre over the years as well. The most notable, of course, is Italy, which produced hundreds of so-called "spaghetti westerns" through the 1960s and 1970s. But what exactly is a spaghetti western?

The long explanation can be found here, but the shorter answer is that while American westerns tend to mythologize "the west" and the cowboys who called it home, Spaghetti westerns are more prone to tearing down those archetypes and dissolving the line between good guys and bad guys. They're westerns made by Italians, frequently shot in Spain, typically set in the southwestern United States, and usually home to grim, dusty landscapes filled with cruelty and violence.

We've previously ranked the 35 best westerns of all time, but spaghetti westerns deserve their own time in the spotlight. This list below could have easily been twice as long, but you'll have to settle for a look at the 15 best spaghetti westerns, ranked.