Quentin Tarantino Wishes He Could Have Made A Movie With This Western Actor

As part of Quentin Tarantino's love of B-entertainment (and his career spent making pastiches of it), he often recruits actors who worked in lowbrow movies or TV he loved. "Pulp Fiction," "Jackie Brown," and "Kill Bill" were all made to varying degrees as career CPR for John Travolta, Pam Grier, and David Carradine, respectively. Tarantino also had Franco Nero, the original Django, cameo in "Django Unchained." There's one mid-20th century Western star he regrets not getting to work with, though.

In 2014, Tarantino appeared on "The Director's Chair," a talk show hosted by his friend and sometimes collaborator, Robert Rodriguez. During their conversation, Rodriguez asked Tarantino: "Who, in your opinion, is the ultimate badass actor of all time?"

"There's a lot of guys you can say," Tarantino answered, but the one he chose was Lee Van Cleef (apparently he'd "been on a real Lee Van Cleef kick" at the time). Van Cleef was most known for appearing in Westerns as "black hats," or the bad guys. Sadly, he died in 1989, a few years before Tarantino started directing movies with 1992's "Reservoir Dogs."

"I really wish I could've worked with Lee Van Cleef in that '69-'70 time period," Tarantino continued. During the 1950s and '60s, Van Cleef had small roles in Hollywood, black-and-white Westerns. His first film appearance was as a gang member in 1952 Gary Cooper Western, "High Noon." In 1962, he appeared as another black hat in John Ford's "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance."

The movies that most remember Lee Van Cleef for, though, are Spaghetti Westerns directed by Sergio Leone. He appeared in two Leone movies alongside Clint Eastwood: "For A Few Dollars More" and then "The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly."

Contrary to his usual reputation, Van Cleef played a hero in "For A Few Dollars More." His character is bounty hunter Douglas Mortimer, who is pursuing a bandit gang to avenge his sister's murder. He then more than balanced that out with Angel Eyes from "The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly" (he's "The Bad"). There's an archetypal gunslinging Western villain in pop cultural memory — a greedy, unscrupulous gunslinger dressed in dark clothes, who is just as cool as the cowboy hero but without any heart of gold within. For most people, that archetype's name is Angel Eyes.