Why A Western Icon Regretted Turning Down The Opportunity To Work With Clint Eastwood

When it comes to the cowboy cool of the Western genre, there might not be anyone who's done it better than Clint Eastwood. Sure, there's the Duke, John Wayne, but he brought a different kind of old-school cool to his characters, whereas Eastwood had more of an edge in his heyday. He starred as the Man With No Name in Italian director Sergio Leone's "Dollars" trilogy, cementing himself as a Western legend with very little dialogue and a whole lot of steely glares. He would go on to direct his own films, including his classic 1992 Western "Unforgiven," the morally complex tale of a former outlaw. He's only continued working as an actor and director into his 90s, having released his latest (and possibly last) directorial effort, "Juror #2," in November 2024, and though he's had some ups and downs, he's mostly managed to keep his legendary status as a filmmaker intact.

Eastwood has worked with quite a few big names over the years as a director, including Sean Penn, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Bradley Cooper. However, there's one cinema legend who had the opportunity to collaborate with Eastwood as a director and turned it down: Ennio Morricone, the late, great composer who scored Leone's films and helped create the sounds of spaghetti Westerns, leaving a huge stamp on the genre. In an interview with the BBC in 2014, Morricone revealed that he regretted not working with Eastwood when asked. Still, he had a pretty good reason for not wanting to score Eastwood's films, and it came down to loyalty.