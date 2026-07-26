After dominating cinemas and television for much of the '50s and '60s, the Western genre began to gradually decline throughout the 1970s. Shows that had been on the air for over a dozen seasons ended their runs during the decade, with few to replace them. But television Westerns hadn't entirely gone the way of the dodo in the '70s, with the decade still producing quality shows. These shows reflected changing attitudes about the genre overall, some deconstructing familiar archetypes while others going in a completely different direction.

With all that in mind, we're highlighting the best Western series produced during the '70s, bringing a fresh quality to the genre in their own way. A noticeable trend in '70s television Westerns, with at least one notable exception, is that many of these shows had relatively brief runs, underscoring the genre's diminishing popularity. Some of the shows that we're including here are also holdovers from the preceding decade, but they still maintained an impressive level of quality as they continued into the '70s.

These are the 10 best '70s Western TV shows ranked, keeping the genre alive on television throughout the decade.