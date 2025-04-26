The Sci-Fi Star Who Guest-Starred In Gunsmoke's Final Episode

It doesn't sound too surprising when a show with a 20-year lifespan decides to go off the air, but it came as a real shock when the cast and crew "Gunsmoke" learned about the show's sudden cancellation. Without a proper heads up that their version of Dodge City was going dark, the long-running CBS western drama was without a proper ending for our main characters. That decision was made on account of the higher-ups cleaning house, playing the time-honored game of out with the old, in with the new. The "good ol' days" era of when "Gunsmoke" was on television was coming to a close, leaving the show in an awkward position.

The best thing you can hope for in a series finale is something memorable to leave longtime viewers with, but the season 20 closer isn't exactly the best note for "Gunsmoke" to go out on. "The Sharecroppers," which aired over 50 years ago on March 31, 1975, is a Festus-centric episode that has the comedic relief deputy finding himself in a misunderstanding with two families, the Hogues and the Pughs, involving a mule and an accidental gunshot injury.

While the season 20 closer is a lesser run-of-the-mill episode, it does, however, feature a guest appearance that should look familiar to sci-fi fans. "Babylon 5" and "Tron" star Bruce Boxleitner (he's the titular Tron!) plays the temperamental Toby Hogue, who ends up giving Festus (Ken Curtis) a hard time at the farm while he's trying to work. "Gunsmoke" may have come to an end, but this wasn't going to be James Arness' last rodeo as Marshal Matt Dillon, nor would it be Boxleitner's final appearance in the franchise.

