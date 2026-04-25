Little House On The Prairie Netflix Reboot: Everything We Know So Far
Laura Ingalls Wilder's book series, "Little House on the Prairie," captures the anxieties and wonders of childhood. These books zoom in on the mundanities of growing up in an isolated log cabin, along with the collective resilience of a family unit. Blanche Hanalis' loose adaptation of Wilder's book series ran for 9 whole seasons (200+ episodes!) on NBC, cementing its beloved status despite getting mixed critical reviews on premiere. A Netflix reboot of "Little House on the Prairie" was announced in early 2025, bringing with it the promise of reviving a classic series that had its original run more than 40 years ago.
Jinny Howe, the VP of Drama Series at Netflix, offered a sneak peek into the tone that this new adaptation will embody (via The Hollywood Reporter):
"'Little House on the Prairie' has captured the hearts and imaginations of so many fans around the world, and we're excited to share its enduring themes of hope and optimism with a fresh take on this iconic story."
Wilder's books are semi-autobiographical in nature, which is why the first entry in the series is told from the perspective of a young Laura Ingalls. Melissa Gilbert, one of the show's only main actors still alive today, played young Laura in the NBC adaptation, proving integral to the story in question. The show also saw several guest characters who would go on to become big names in the industry, including "Ozark" star Jason Bateman.
Are Gilbert or any other notable cast members returning to the Netflix reboot? And what can we expect from a story that needs to be tweaked from its late 19th-century setting to be better suited to contemporary sensibilities?
What can you expect from the Little House on the Prairie reboot?
The Netflix reboot intends to stay true to the source material, with showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine (who has previously written for "The Boys," "The Vampire Diaries," and "Archive 81") recontextualizing certain aspects to appeal to a "whole new generation." Sonnenshine told TUDUM about her lifelong love for Wilder's books and shared her excitement for "the brilliant cast:"
"I fell deeply in love with these books when I was 5 years old [...] I am absolutely thrilled with the brilliant cast we have assembled. Each one of them brings something special to the 'Little House' universe and will help make this story come alive for a whole new generation."
Wilder's book series opens with Laura's early childhood in the Big Woods near Pepin, Wisconsin. It is the 1870s, and Laura spends her days learning skills to help support her household, including gathering enough firewood and preserving animal meat. You see, the Ingalls are preparing for the long winter, and little Laura parses this difficult time through her limited perspective, focusing on the mundane joys of living with her family in the woods.
The reboot's teaser evokes a similar sentiment, where we see Laura's father, Charles, playing the fiddle and her older sister Mary making flower crowns for both of them. This perspective will widen as Laura grows up, as we will be privy to the harsh realities of life, including death and natural disasters.
It is worth noting that Wilder's novel series features harmful portrayals of Native Americans, along with the fact that the Ingalls seem oblivious to their illegal occupation of Osage land. We can hope that Sonnenshine's interpretation of the story makes enough space to tackle these aspects in a responsible and sensitive manner.
Which original Little House on the Prairie cast members are returning to the reboot?
The upcoming "Little House on the Prairie" mostly features fresh faces: Alice Halsey plays Laura, Skywalker Hughes plays Mary, with Luke Bracey ("Hacksaw Ridge") and Crosby Fitzgerald embodying the respective roles of Charles and Caroline Ingalls. Additional cast members include Jocko Sims, Warren Christie, Wren Zhawenim Gotts, Meegwun Fairbrother, and Alyssa Wapanatahk.
Nobody from the previous show seems to be returning for the reboot as a main, guest, or supporting character, although it is possible that a throwback cameo is being kept tightly under wraps. That said, Gilbert's reaction to Sonnenshine's show was positive, wherein she told PEOPLE that a reboot or remake doesn't take anything away from the original, as different interpretations of the same story can co-exist:
"There's no reason to capture the spirit of the original at all. I'm hoping, and from what I understand, that the remake will hew closer to the books than we did. There's a lot of information and beautiful stories to mine from the actual writings of Little House [...] There's plenty of people in the 'Little House' world that still haven't been talked about on our version of the show. We really twisted the true story around quite a bit."
Although Sonnenshine's take on the beloved classic seems to be taking some liberties with the addition of new characters, it's safe to say that the Netflix series will be assuming the middle ground when it comes to saying true to the source material.
When does Netflix's Little House on the Prairie premiere?
The original NBC show sported a wide variety of filming locations, including California, Arizona, and indoor sound stages. Meanwhile, Netflix's "Little House on the Prairie" has already wrapped up filming and principal photography, with one of the key locations being Winnipeg, Canada.
The Netflix series has been slated to air on July 9, 2026, and has already greenlit a second season ahead of its premiere. This bodes well, as Sonnenshine and co. have the chance to tell a more nuanced story rooted in nostalgia without having to sideline the more serious themes of racism, misogyny, and abuse that the novel series tackles along the line.
The official logline for "Little House on the Prairie" describes it as a "part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West" that will serve up a "kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier." We can only hope that this version of the story dabbles equally in the personal and the political to reinvigorate a classic tale about growing up in a rapidly changing world.
You can stream all nine seasons of NBC's version of "Little House on the Prairie" on Peacock and Prime Video.