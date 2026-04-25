Little House On The Prairie Netflix Reboot: Everything We Know So Far

Laura Ingalls Wilder's book series, "Little House on the Prairie," captures the anxieties and wonders of childhood. These books zoom in on the mundanities of growing up in an isolated log cabin, along with the collective resilience of a family unit. Blanche Hanalis' loose adaptation of Wilder's book series ran for 9 whole seasons (200+ episodes!) on NBC, cementing its beloved status despite getting mixed critical reviews on premiere. A Netflix reboot of "Little House on the Prairie" was announced in early 2025, bringing with it the promise of reviving a classic series that had its original run more than 40 years ago.

Jinny Howe, the VP of Drama Series at Netflix, offered a sneak peek into the tone that this new adaptation will embody (via The Hollywood Reporter):

"'Little House on the Prairie' has captured the hearts and imaginations of so many fans around the world, and we're excited to share its enduring themes of hope and optimism with a fresh take on this iconic story."

Wilder's books are semi-autobiographical in nature, which is why the first entry in the series is told from the perspective of a young Laura Ingalls. Melissa Gilbert, one of the show's only main actors still alive today, played young Laura in the NBC adaptation, proving integral to the story in question. The show also saw several guest characters who would go on to become big names in the industry, including "Ozark" star Jason Bateman.

Are Gilbert or any other notable cast members returning to the Netflix reboot? And what can we expect from a story that needs to be tweaked from its late 19th-century setting to be better suited to contemporary sensibilities?