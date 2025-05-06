The Only Main Actors Still Alive From Little House On The Prairie

The only character to appear in all 204 "Little House on the Prairie" episodes, Melissa Gilbert's Laura Ingalls — later Laura Ingalls Wilder — is the fictional version of the original author of the "Little House on the Prairie" book series and shares the same name. The second child of the Ingalls family learns to act like a proper lady when needed to, but she's most comfortable as a mischievous tomboy with a big personality. Her strong, independent nature and preference for the great outdoors make her a perfect pioneer figure and a focal point of a great many episodes. In fact, by the time the ninth and final season arrived, the show was called "Little House: A New Beginning" and focused exclusively on Laura and her husband Almanzo (Dean Butler).

Gilbert starred on "Little House on the Prairie" throughout the show's run and was an integral part of the three post-series movie specials that acted as the series' sendoff. This wasn't the only mark she would leave on the entertainment industry, though. Gilbert was already an experienced child actor when she joined the show's cast, and while Laura Ingalls remains her best-known role, she has continued to work until today, appearing in dozens of projects since "Little House" came to an end. Notably, she voiced Batgirl in the classic 1990s "Batman: The Animated Series," played Kate Delacroy in the legal drama "Sweet Justice," and appeared as the recurring season 3 character Anna Sheridan in the sci-fi cult classic series "Babylon 5."

Behind the scenes, Gilbert is best known for her tenure as the president of the Screen Actors Guild, having served from 2001 to 2005. She has also written multiple books.