The Real Reason Pernell Roberts Left Bonanza

It bears repeating that, in the olden days, back when televisions where 4x3 boxes beaming mostly black-and-white images into the living rooms of Americans, landing a regular role on a sitcom or hour-long drama wasn't considered a career coup in Hollywood. Making it in movies was still just about every working actor's goal, while television was a step down — lucrative, steady, but hardly prestigious.

And worst of all, if you hung around one series for too long, you ran the risk of getting typecast.

This was very much on Pernell Roberts' mind when the Shakespearian trained actor was cast as Adam Cartwright, the oldest son of wealthy rancher Ben Cartwright (future Commander Adama and Alpo pitchman Lorne Greene), on "Bonanza." Handsome, eloquent and quite at home in front of a camera, Roberts had earned rave reviews as a stage performer (he won a Drama Desk Award in 1955 for his Off-Broadway portrayal of Macbeth). Movies appeared to be calling, and he made a decent impression in Delbert Mann's critically reviled "Desire Under the Elms." He was even better in Budd Boeticcher's "Ride Lonesome," but no one was taking the filmmaker's B Westerns seriously back then, so it passed without much notice.

Working actors work, and sometimes you have to take what's available. The second lead on NBC's "Bonanza" wasn't "Hamlet," but it promised to get Roberts wider exposure. The trick would be to keep from getting so closely identified as Adam that viewers couldn't buy him as anything else.

Fretting about this and other matters got Roberts worked up into a real lather, and ultimately drove him off the Ponderosa.