Harrison Ford Played Two Completely Different Characters On Gunsmoke

Whether he's piloting the Millennium Falcon, cracking a whip, or telling Gary Oldman to get off his plane, Harrison Ford is one of our great movie stars. He's possessed with a sly charisma that can't be matched, even when he's playing a grump. In his golden years, Ford's grown very selective about his big screen roles, often relegating himself to installments in franchises like "Star Wars," "Indiana Jones," "Blade Runner," and (with "Captain America: Brave New World") the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He loves money, and I can't blame him.

For all of the riskier roles Ford has avoided in the world of film, his late career pivot to television, however, has been a welcome surprise. He's hilarious in the Apple TV+ comedy series "Shrinking" as Paul, a senior therapist who also acts as the mentor figure for just about every character on the show. (The image of Ford blazed out of his mind, while devouring a bag of Doritos, will forever live in my mind.) On the other side of that is his role as patriarch Jacob Dutton in "1923," the second spin-off series for Taylor Sheridan's hugely successful "Yellowstone" franchise.

Ford's embrace of television may have come as a surprise, considering his strict focus on being a movie star prior to that. However, as is the case with most up and coming young actors, the early stages of his career saw him taking on a number of guest appearances on popular shows, including a few episodes of "The Virginian," "The F.B.I.," and "The Mod Squad." The most prolific of these programs was the long-running television western "Gunsmoke," where Ford played not one but two different characters (and in the same season, no less).