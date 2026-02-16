Robert Duvall, Legendary Star Of The Godfather And Apocalypse Now, Dead At 95

An absolute titan of acting has left us. Robert Duvall, the legendary character actor best known for classics like "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now," has sadly passed away at the age of 95. The news was announced by his wife Luciana, who revealed that Duvall died "peacefully" at his home in Middleburg, Virginia, and was surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, February 15, 2026. The statement, posted on Facebook, reads as follows:

"Yesterday, we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.

To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind."

One of the rare figures who could truly be described as peerless, Duvall first made his mark on the movie world as Boo Radley in the 1962 adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird" before coming into his own in the 1970s with George Lucas' "THX 1138," two "The Godfather" films, Sidney Lumet's "Network," an uncredited role in "The Conversation," and his performance in "Apocalypse Now." A scene-stealing highlight of over six decades of film, his life was certainly well lived, and his presence will continue to be felt throughout the industry for decades more to come.