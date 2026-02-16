Robert Duvall, Legendary Star Of The Godfather And Apocalypse Now, Dead At 95
An absolute titan of acting has left us. Robert Duvall, the legendary character actor best known for classics like "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now," has sadly passed away at the age of 95. The news was announced by his wife Luciana, who revealed that Duvall died "peacefully" at his home in Middleburg, Virginia, and was surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, February 15, 2026. The statement, posted on Facebook, reads as follows:
"Yesterday, we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.
To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind."
One of the rare figures who could truly be described as peerless, Duvall first made his mark on the movie world as Boo Radley in the 1962 adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird" before coming into his own in the 1970s with George Lucas' "THX 1138," two "The Godfather" films, Sidney Lumet's "Network," an uncredited role in "The Conversation," and his performance in "Apocalypse Now." A scene-stealing highlight of over six decades of film, his life was certainly well lived, and his presence will continue to be felt throughout the industry for decades more to come.
There will never be another star like Robert Duvall again
Robert Duvall was born on January 5, 1931, in San Diego, California, to his actor mother and Naval admiral father, grew up in Annapolis, Maryland, and ultimately earned a place among the greatest Hollywood actors of all time. Duvall may have established himself as the go-to "tough guy" early in his career, but there's no denying the range of emotions and formidable screen presence he brought to each individual role. His most memorable and indelible appearances include trading gunfire with John Wayne himself in 1969's "True Grit," his Best Supporting Actor nomination for portraying family lawyer Tom Hagen in "The Godfather" and "The Godfather Part II," and, of course, Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore in Francis Ford Coppola's fever-dream masterpiece "Apocalypse Now" – forever memorialized by his famous line, "I love the smell of napalm in the morning."
Duvall came of age alongside several other giants of his era, establishing friendships with stars like Dustin Hoffman and Gene Hackman, but never failed to find his own path to success. In addition to his unparalleled acting oeuvre, he also dabbled in directing films like his debut documentary "We're Not the Jet Set" in 1974 and "The Apostle" in 1997 (which he also wrote, starred in, and received a Best Actor Oscar nod for). The legend remained active well into the 2020s and appeared in several wide-ranging movies, from pulpy blockbusters like "Jack Reacher" to the courtroom drama "The Judge" opposite Robert Downey, Jr. to Steve McQueen's brilliant crime flick "Widows" in 2018.
In lieu of a formal service, the Academy Award-winning talent's family invited fans to instead consider "watching a great film, telling a good story around a table with friends, or taking a drive in the countryside to appreciate the world's beauty."