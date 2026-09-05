Sam Elliott's Short-Lived Western Series Is A Forgotten '80s Relic

Today, Sam Elliott had found a home on the small screen, playing Billy Bob Thornton's dad in "Landman." But Taylor Sheridan's oil drama is far from his first foray into television. In fact, though he's known for his many roles in some of the great Western movies, Elliott has forged a considerable small screen career, which even included a little-known soap opera by the name of "The Yellow Rose."

Elliott made his debut in the forgotten Kirk Douglas Western "The Way West" back in 1967. A small role in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" followed, before Elliott found himself leading such films as "The Quick and the Dead" and "The Shadow Riders." He also played Patrick Swayze's mentor in "Road House" before joining the impressive ensemble of "Tombstone" and lending his velvety baritone to "The Big Lebowski." But even after he'd established himself as one of the best Western actors of all time, like any performer Elliott appeared in his share of overlooked and under-appreciated projects.

"The Yellow Rose" is one such example. Airing for a single season on NBC, this soap opera saw Elliott play an ex-con who, in the pilot episode, arrives at the titular ranch much to the surprise of his late father's other children and their families. The show then chronicles the newly reunited family's attempts to run the ranch and fend off encroachments from oil companies and a neighbor who feels he's owed the land on which the late rancher's family is trying to build a life.