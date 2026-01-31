Landman Star Sam Elliott's Haunted House Movie Is A Must-Watch For Horror Fans

When you think of Sam Elliott you think of Westerns. But actors don't stick around for almost six decades without stretching their legs into other genres. Take "The Legacy," for instance, a fairly early film in Elliott's filmography that saw him stranded in a sprawling English estate with a Satan-worshipping madman.

Taylor Sheridan felt so good about his time working with Sam Elliott on "1883" that he cast him in season 2 of "Landman." Having one of the best Western movie actors of all time in your neo-Western oil drama is always going to help, and while the show's season 1 ensemble was doing absolutely fine without him, Elliott immediately proved why he was a great addition to the cast. In season 2 we get to see a whole new side of Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris, who's forced to add grappling with his upbringing and his own avoidance of fatherhood to his ever-growing list of concerns. As Tommy's father, T.L. Norris, Elliott is characteristically brilliant, delivering an often mournful performance in which — much like with 2017 dramedy "The Hero" — he seems to be reflecting not only on the character's life but his own.

Doing so would surely elicit a wide spectrum of emotions considering Elliott has been acting for 60 years, and had already ascended to legend status long before his arrival on "Landman." Elliott actually made his debut in a forgotten Western starring Kirk Douglas and went on to appear in some of the great Westerns of the late-20th Century — including 1993's "Tombstone" alongside Thornton. But the veteran star didn't exclusively make oaters. In fact, "The Legacy" proves that Elliott was more than a go-to for directors wanting some Old West authenticity.