Landman's Sam Elliott Made His Debut In A Forgotten Western Starring Kirk Douglas

Sam Elliott has been a fixture of Hollywood for more than 50 years. In particular, he's one of the best Western actors of all time, having appeared in everything from "Tombstone" to "The Big Lebowski." The man's got range. Fittingly, his career started in a Western back in 1967, with the actor's first role coming in "The Way West" alongside another legend, namely Kirk Douglas.

Directed by Andrew V. McLaglen, "The Way West" follows Senator William J. Tadlock (Douglas) as he heads west along with quite a few settlers in tow. Naturally, Tadlock has hired an experienced scout, Dick Summers (Robert Mitchum), to accompany the group on their way from Missouri to Oregon. Meanwhile, the expedition itself is perilous, although things get especially dicey when one of the pilgrims accidentally kills the son of a Sioux chief. The movie also features future "Smokey and the Bandit" star Sally Field in her first feature film role, with Field having appeared exclusively on television up to that point in her career.

The above image of Elliott, however, is not from "The Way West." Rather, it's from a 1982 made-for-TV Western that he starred in titled "The Shadow Riders." That's because Elliott's role as a Missouri townsman, which was uncredited, is so small that he's almost impossible to spot. It certainly doesn't help that he's not even sporting his signature mustache on screen. It was a relatively humble beginning to what became an incredible career. But hey, everyone has to start somewhere, right? In this case, small though the role may have been, Elliott got to share the screen with some other legends of the craft.