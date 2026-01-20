Landman's Sam Elliott Made His Debut In A Forgotten Western Starring Kirk Douglas
Sam Elliott has been a fixture of Hollywood for more than 50 years. In particular, he's one of the best Western actors of all time, having appeared in everything from "Tombstone" to "The Big Lebowski." The man's got range. Fittingly, his career started in a Western back in 1967, with the actor's first role coming in "The Way West" alongside another legend, namely Kirk Douglas.
Directed by Andrew V. McLaglen, "The Way West" follows Senator William J. Tadlock (Douglas) as he heads west along with quite a few settlers in tow. Naturally, Tadlock has hired an experienced scout, Dick Summers (Robert Mitchum), to accompany the group on their way from Missouri to Oregon. Meanwhile, the expedition itself is perilous, although things get especially dicey when one of the pilgrims accidentally kills the son of a Sioux chief. The movie also features future "Smokey and the Bandit" star Sally Field in her first feature film role, with Field having appeared exclusively on television up to that point in her career.
The above image of Elliott, however, is not from "The Way West." Rather, it's from a 1982 made-for-TV Western that he starred in titled "The Shadow Riders." That's because Elliott's role as a Missouri townsman, which was uncredited, is so small that he's almost impossible to spot. It certainly doesn't help that he's not even sporting his signature mustache on screen. It was a relatively humble beginning to what became an incredible career. But hey, everyone has to start somewhere, right? In this case, small though the role may have been, Elliott got to share the screen with some other legends of the craft.
Sam Elliott's role in The Way West was incredibly small
Sam Elliott would later appear in many acclaimed Western films, even playing a small role in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and popping up in Sam Raimi's underrated Western "The Quick and the Dead." That being said, his movie debut isn't exactly a must-see entry in the actor's impressive body of work.
"The Way West" was met with mixed reviews in its day, despite boasting an impressive ensemble cast. It currently boasts a pretty lousy 29% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, along with a 6.2 out of 10 rating on IMDb. Put simply, it's not some hidden gem of the genre that viewers are missing out on. It has its fans and merits, no doubt, but it's more noteworthy for being a launching pad for Elliott's career than anything else.
After working steadily in the 1970s, Elliott really hit his stride in the '80s and hasn't looked back since. Despite being into his 80s now, he's still working very consistently. He took over for Adam West as the Mayor of Quahog on "Family Guy," was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars for his turn in "A Star is Born," and has continued his legacy in the Western genre, collaborating with Taylor Sheridan on the "Yellowstone" prequel "1883."
More recently, Elliott took on a major role in "Landman" season 2 alongside Billy Bob Thornton. The man has assembled an impressive body of work, and he continues to build it as we speak. So, even though this movie isn't what one might call required viewing, it's safe to say it worked out well for the actor as a starting point.