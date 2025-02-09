Why Quahog's Mayor On Family Guy Was Replaced

Still going strong after 26 years, "Family Guy" has rightfully earned its place in primetime animated comedy, just like those folks from Springfield and the profane kids from "South Park." With such a lengthy time on air, though, the show has adapted to the times with its subject matter, includng the voice cast that helped bring its most loved and controversial characters to life. For example, in the case of Quahog's mayor, the grumbling, iconically mustached actor Sam Elliott took to office voicing Mayor Wild West. While it's undoubtedly on brand for "Family Guy" to get a beloved hero like Elliott on board, the casting came after the passing of Quahog's previous fictional mayor, Adam West.

The one-of-a-kind actor and brilliant Batman played himself on the show since he debuted in season 2 in 2000. Reaching impressive levels of kookiness, Mayor West was often better than a throwaway gag, frequently popping in with absurd perspectives that made it clear this version of Adam West was unsuitable to run for office. Sadly, his time running Quahog ended when the real Adam West passed away in 2017. As a result, Mayor West was killed off in the show when he was assassinated in a town hall meeting in season 17. It wouldn't be another two seasons before he was replaced by Wild West (Sam Elliot), Mayor West's cousin, in season 19. For the minds behind the uncouth and unfiltered animated show, it was a casting call that proved difficult, given the enormous and wonderfully odd shoes that needed to be filled.