Why Quahog's Mayor On Family Guy Was Replaced
Still going strong after 26 years, "Family Guy" has rightfully earned its place in primetime animated comedy, just like those folks from Springfield and the profane kids from "South Park." With such a lengthy time on air, though, the show has adapted to the times with its subject matter, includng the voice cast that helped bring its most loved and controversial characters to life. For example, in the case of Quahog's mayor, the grumbling, iconically mustached actor Sam Elliott took to office voicing Mayor Wild West. While it's undoubtedly on brand for "Family Guy" to get a beloved hero like Elliott on board, the casting came after the passing of Quahog's previous fictional mayor, Adam West.
The one-of-a-kind actor and brilliant Batman played himself on the show since he debuted in season 2 in 2000. Reaching impressive levels of kookiness, Mayor West was often better than a throwaway gag, frequently popping in with absurd perspectives that made it clear this version of Adam West was unsuitable to run for office. Sadly, his time running Quahog ended when the real Adam West passed away in 2017. As a result, Mayor West was killed off in the show when he was assassinated in a town hall meeting in season 17. It wouldn't be another two seasons before he was replaced by Wild West (Sam Elliot), Mayor West's cousin, in season 19. For the minds behind the uncouth and unfiltered animated show, it was a casting call that proved difficult, given the enormous and wonderfully odd shoes that needed to be filled.
Family Guy producers didn't know how to replace Mayor West
When the casting call went out to fill in for one of the most iconic characters in "Family Guy" outside of the Griffin household, executive producer Richard Appell admitted to Entertainment Weekly that it was a job they found difficult to complete:
"In having a conversation about 'How do you replace him?' the universal belief was: he's irreplaceable. And then the next question is, 'Do you find a new mayor?' In the world of Family Guy, he had an important role and a role that was necessary for a lot of stories."
Thankfully, the dream casting of one of the best western stars ever, Sam Elliott, was their first option. "Who could be as original and unexpected and comedically fun and fresh as Adam?" theorized Appell. "Obviously, he's a movie star, but Sam also has a voice made for radio, and Sam Elliott quickly became our first choice."
Sam Elliott has proven himself to be game for a laugh in the past, not only appearing in shows like "Parks and Recreation" as another Ron to face off with Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) but also appearing in "American Dad" back in 2016. Now, after being a recurring presence in "Family Guy" it's safe to say that Quahog is in the capable hands of Mayor Wild West and is doing his on-screen animated cousin proud.