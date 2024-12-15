Family Guy's Most Controversial Character Was Created By Accident

If you want to compare how much darker "Family Guy" is to its animated predecessor "The Simpsons," all you have to do is look at each show's resident old character. Grandpa Abe on "The Simpsons" is considered funny because he's cranky, out of touch, easily confused, and prone to rambling. Herbert on "Family Guy" is considered funny because he's a pedophile. The joke is that Herbert really wants to molest children; not only has he molested before, but he plans on molesting 14-year-old Chris in particular.

Granted, there is an additional layer to the character's appeal, which is his audacity. He'll often say predatory things right in front of adults who should pick up on it and alert the authorities, but it all seems to breeze right past them. Much like how the adults don't seem to understand Stewie but will still react to his general mood and behavior, adults on this show just don't seem to hear Herbert's comments.

If you're in a charitable mood, you can say that the point of Herbert is to critique society for turning a blind eye towards the sexual predators who walk among us, or perhaps it's a point about how society will give people who make them laugh way too much leeway. As Stewie says in season 8's "Spies Reminiscent of Us," when he's asked if there are any "strange" people in his neighborhood, "Well, there's a pedophile up the street that nobody seems to be doing anything about, but it's mainly because he's so funny."

The other part of Herbert's appeal is his whistle-y southern drawl, which for his voice actor Mike Henry is where the character began. "Herbert, the old man who likes Chris, was just a character who began because I imitated these old men back in Virginia all the time," Henry explained in a 2012 interview. "I just made them dirty old men, and not necessarily pedophiles. But I pitched one joke in the writer's room about how he has a crush on Chris, and that's what catches on! So now that character's a pedophile."