Burt Reynolds' Most Beloved Movie Spawned A High-Speed '80s Franchise

Everyone can name the highest-grossing film of 1977 — George Lucas' "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" — as it kicked off a high-profile sci-fi franchise that persists to this day. Other big hits from that year included Steven Spielberg's alien abduction thriller "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" (a movie inspired by Spielberg's real-life fascination with alien life) and John Badham's downbeat disco drama "Saturday Night Fever" (a film that John Travolta trained "Rocky"-style to prepare for). One of the more notable yet less-discussed success stories of 1977, however, was Hal Needham's laidback beer-run action-comedy "Smokey and the Bandit," a film that raked in roughly $127 million at the box office against a $4.3 million budget. That's like a $23 million movie earning $677 million in 2025.

"Smokey and the Bandit" is a playfully rebellious film about a Southern sports car owner, nicknamed Bandit (Burt Reynolds), who is tasked by a pair of benefactors (Pat McCormick and Paul Williams) with retrieving a truck full of beer. Bandit lives in a dry county, however, so making a beer run is risky. Indeed, he ends up attracting the ire of local Sheriff Buford T. "Smokey" Justice (Jackie Gleason). Bandit also falls in with Carrie (Sally Field), and the two share an instant chemistry. Bandit is in a hurry, but not so much that he can't stop and have a playful/romantic chat with Carrie.

Given how casual and easygoing "Smokey and the Bandit" is, it's surprising that it was such a hit. But there was something about Reynolds' charm, his fast car, and his devil-may-care philosophy that drew people in. It helped that Reynolds and Field had such great chemistry (they were an item in real life at the time) and that Gleason had created such an indelible character.

And like "Star Wars," it also spawned a long-running franchise.