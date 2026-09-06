Steve McQueen's Legendary Western Series With 3 Seasons Is Mandatory Viewing
1958 was a big year for Steve McQueen. After years of slowly making progress as a stage actor, he landed his first two credited film roles in "Never Love a Stranger" and "The Blob." Four days prior to the release of "The Blob" (a sci-fi B-horror hit that McQueen didn't care for), the screen legend made his debut as Josh Randall, a morally upright bounty hunter on the Western series "Wanted Dead or Alive" (which is currently streaming for free on Tubi). The show proved to be immediately popular and gave McQueen three seasons on a quality series where he could prove that his sexy, steely-eyed presence was tailor made for the big screen.
You might expect a McQueen-led series about a Wild West bounty hunter would be tough stuff, but it was surprisingly ... nice? McQueen's Randall wasn't all about hauling in bad guys for reward money (which he often gave away). He was also prone to getting involved in the lives of decent people and helping them resolve difficult situations. This doesn't mean the show went light on gunplay, mind you. Randall wielded a "Mare's Leg" rifle, which was a sawed-off Winchester .44-.40 holstered at his hip. It was a different look for a TV gunslinger and, because it was brandished by McQueen, the damn thing looked cool. And of all the great Western actors across screen history, few have been more convincing at the quick-draw than McQueen.
But if the show was so good and popular, why did it only last three seasons? Basically, the movies couldn't wait any longer for McQueen.
Wanted Dead or Alive helped Steve McQueen grow as an actor
When asked about his time on "Wanted Dead or Alive," legend has it that Steve McQueen was blunt: "Three hard mother-grabbin' years, but I learned my trade, and it gave me discipline." 94 episodes over three seasons is certainly quite a grind, but in an interview with The Virginian-Pilot while the show was still shooting, McQueen expressed gratitude for getting to play a man like Randall.
"I think I'm really finding myself as a person and as an actor. I think the role of Josh Randall has taught me a lot. You can't help learning when you've done more than 30 different shows as the same character, and you're supposed to keep that character fresh and interesting."
"Wanted Dead or Alive" is a consistently entertaining series that'll give your gunslinger itch a good, vigorous scratch. It's also filled with guest appearances from TV legends like Alan Hale, Jr., and you can really see McQueen growing more comfortable as an actor as the show goes on. And once you're done watching it, you'll probably find yourself eager to revisit (or watch for the first time) classics like "The Magnificent Seven," "The Great Escape," or "The Thomas Crown Affair." There was only one Steve McQueen, and there won't be another.
As for the 1987 movie sequel to "Wanted Dead or Alive," in which Rutger Hauer plays the grandson of Josh Randall, it's not exactly nice, but it is well directed by the ever skillful Gary Sherman.