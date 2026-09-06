Steve McQueen's Legendary Western Series With 3 Seasons Is Mandatory Viewing

1958 was a big year for Steve McQueen. After years of slowly making progress as a stage actor, he landed his first two credited film roles in "Never Love a Stranger" and "The Blob." Four days prior to the release of "The Blob" (a sci-fi B-horror hit that McQueen didn't care for), the screen legend made his debut as Josh Randall, a morally upright bounty hunter on the Western series "Wanted Dead or Alive" (which is currently streaming for free on Tubi). The show proved to be immediately popular and gave McQueen three seasons on a quality series where he could prove that his sexy, steely-eyed presence was tailor made for the big screen.

You might expect a McQueen-led series about a Wild West bounty hunter would be tough stuff, but it was surprisingly ... nice? McQueen's Randall wasn't all about hauling in bad guys for reward money (which he often gave away). He was also prone to getting involved in the lives of decent people and helping them resolve difficult situations. This doesn't mean the show went light on gunplay, mind you. Randall wielded a "Mare's Leg" rifle, which was a sawed-off Winchester .44-.40 holstered at his hip. It was a different look for a TV gunslinger and, because it was brandished by McQueen, the damn thing looked cool. And of all the great Western actors across screen history, few have been more convincing at the quick-draw than McQueen.

But if the show was so good and popular, why did it only last three seasons? Basically, the movies couldn't wait any longer for McQueen.