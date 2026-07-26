Alan Hale Jr. Starred Opposite A Screen Legend In An Underrated Western Series

Though he'll always be best known as The Skipper from "Gilligan's Island," Alan Hale Jr. is somewhat of Western legend. Simply by dint of coming to prominence at a time when the genre was the most popular form of entertainment, Hale Jr. was as familiar with the Old West as any Western icon. In fact, aside from appearing opposite luminaries such as Clint Eastwood in one of his most important Westerns, the "Gilligan's Island" star played roles in some of the best Western TV shows of all time. Take his appearance on "Wanted Dead or Alive," the show that turned Steve McQueen into a TV star prior to his movie career taking off.

McQueen would shoot to movie stardom by playing itinerant gunslinger Vin Tanner in John Sturges' 1960 Western "The Magnificent Seven." But his real breakthrough came with "Wanted Dead or Alive," in which he plays bounty hunter Josh Randall. A former Confederate soldier, Randall isn't your typical self-serving bounty hunter. Though he's a laconic antihero, he also follows a strict moral code, and often gives his earnings to the needy. But that doesn't mean he's a pushover, either. On the show, McQueen developed the famously cool on-screen persona that would serve him so well in the years to come, helped enormously by the fact he carried an undeniably cool weapon in the form of a sawed-off Winchester rifle. Randall was a formidable adversary to those who dared get on his bad side.

The show aired for three seasons between 1958 and 1961 on CBS, the same network with which Hale Jr. would make his name three years after "Wanted Dead or Alive" ended. By that time, Hale Jr. could claim to have worked with the cream of the Western crop, which very much included McQueen's bounty hunter.