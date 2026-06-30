Gilligan's Island Star Alan Hale Jr. Played A Real-Life Outlaw In This 1957 Western

Before Alan Hale Jr. boarded the S.S. Minnow as the Skipper on "Gilligan's Island," he carved out a very successful career as a character actor. His father had done likewise starting in the silent era, so the ability to settle into an ensemble came naturally to the son. It wasn't thankless work in the least, but if Oscars and Emmys mattered to an actor, this may have been a less than ideal arrangement. Fortunately, Hale didn't care about all that. He was thankful for each role and was proud of his run as the Skipper because he and his castmates made people laugh. That was the only reason the show existed.

Still, he got to collaborate with some top-notch talent prior to that fateful three-hour tour, which makes you wonder if he ever harbored loftier goals. Indeed, he shared the screen with some of the biggest stars of his era: John Wayne, Gregory Peck, Clint Eastwood, James Garner, and Randolph Scott. He always looked comfortable in the saddle or on the battlefield as well, and, having watched these movies after I'd gorged on "Gilligan's Island" in syndication, I rarely felt I was looking at the Skipper.

Hale was in some very good movies, but I don't think he ever appeared in a better one than Nicholas Ray's "The True Story of Jesse James." This isn't Ray's best work, but it's an unusually sharp Western written by Walter Newman (whose plague-laden "Harrow Alley" is considered by many to be the greatest unproduced screenplay of all time) and shot in glorious Cinemascope. It gave Hale the opportunity to play notorious outlaw Cole Younger, and, had the project been a little more blessed, it would've put him on screen with an all-time teen idol.