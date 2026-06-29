The Absurdly Dark Pandemic Comedy That Hollywood Wouldn't Touch

When a screenwriter knocks out a 178-page spec script, they're imploring studios and financiers to stay the hell away from their project. Even if it's action-packed or promises loads of eye candy, there's a legitimate concern that you won't be able to get enough showtimes a day to recoup on what's sure to be a massive budget.

And if it's a dark comedy set during the Great Plague of London, which wiped out hundreds of thousands of Brits, you better have a Billy Wilder-esque reputation or an 800 lb. gorilla of a director attached to make the damn thing.

Walter Newman should've been viewed as a screenwriting titan, but he managed to get his name scrubbed from two of the best scripts he ever worked on: "The Magnificent Seven" and "The Great Escape." He did earn an Academy Award nomination for co-writing the masterful "Ace in the Hole" with Wilder and Lesser Samuels, and would later receive nods for "Cat Ballou" and "Bloodbrothers," but the industry viewed Newman as too precious with his words. If he could refuse credit on those John Sturges classics, how could you trust him to make adjustments to "Harrow Alley"?

No adjustments were necessary. Word for word, "Harrow Alley" is one of the greatest screenplays ever written. Newman deftly plunges us into a plague-ridden parish where people cope with the harsh reality and dictates of surviving a sickness that no one, given the state of medical science at the time, truly understands. Newman's script takes all of this in, presents us with two colorful protagonists, and keeps us laughing through one wretched heartbreak after another. Humanity will pull through, but many of the characters in this screenplay will not. And yet we laugh because death's going to win one way or the other.