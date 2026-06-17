Ray Bradbury And A Legendary Hollywood Director Teamed Up For An Adventure Movie Based On A Classic Book

Ray Bradbury had emerged as one of the top science fiction writers on the planet (one whose work would soon become popular fodder for screen adaptations both good and bad, including "The Martian Chronicles") when John Huston approached him to write a screenplay adaptation of Herman Melville's decidedly non-sci-fi novel "Moby-Dick." It still seems like a weird marriage of director and writer, and it only came to pass because the two men shared a friend.

Talent agent Ray Stark was a packager supreme. He had a keen understanding of his clients' strengths and a deft feel for how to pair them. Huston was not officially a Stark client, but the two were good friends. The agent was confident in Bradbury's abilities and was well aware the writer revered Huston's films, particularly "The Treasure of the Sierra Madre" (itself a Stephen King favorite as well, as it were). So, he arranged for the two to meet at a prominent Beverly Hills eatery, where, per Bradbury biographer Sam Weller, Bradbury gave Huston copies of "The Martian Chronicles," "Dark Chronicles," and "The Illustrated Man." "If you love my books half as much as I love you," said Bradbury, "give me a call."

That call arrived several years later, and what started as a dream come true for Bradbury gradually turned into a nightmare. He transplanted his family to Ireland while he wrote the script and endured all manner of psychological abuse as he tried to please his mercurial, hard-drinking director. Eventually, his wife, Marguerite, was so appalled by Huston's behavior and its effect on her husband that she decamped to Italy with their children. It was a hellacious ordeal — and, at that time, par for the course for Huston. But the resulting film remains a stirring adaptation of Melville's dauntingly dense novel.