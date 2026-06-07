Sci-Fi Author Ray Bradbury Didn't Hold Back On The '80s Martian Chronicles Adaptation

Ray Bradbury is one of the pioneers of science fiction. The man's sci-fi stories have inspired countless writers and directors over the decades, including an adaptation of the author's own book, "The Martian Chronicles." NBC converted the collection of short stories into a miniseries that ran from January 27-29 of 1980. Described as a television movie, the three-part event was highly anticipated and featured a cast and crew that included the, in certain circles, still somewhat under-appreciated writer Richard Matheson, who had already made a mark with his work on the essential science fiction series that is "The Twilight Zone." One notable figure missing from the production, though? Bradbury himself.

On the surface, everything was set for a smashing success. The only problem? The show just wasn't very good. And that's not just the public speaking. Sam Weller's book "The Bradbury Chronicles: The Life of Ray Bradbury" explains that the author himself was asked about the then upcoming show during a press conference. He had already seen a screening, and he had a one-word answer: "Boring." It got worse. The writer went further by telling his own friends that his idea of Hell was needing to sit through the series.

The head of NBC followed up on the gut-wrenching single-word response at a cocktail reception, asking if that really was Bradbury's opinion of the show. Bradbury asked if the executive had seen the series yet, which they hadn't. Here's his response:

Well, you better see it because you've got a boring miniseries on your hands.

To their credit, NBC postponed the series' release for a few months based on the strong feedback. But in the end, Bradbury reported that all the network did was tinker with the show a bit before releasing it as is.