One Of Clint Eastwood's Biggest Flops Is A Spiritual Remake Of A Classic Story

Eastwood turned 60 in 1990, and he seemed hellbent on making his mark as a filmmaker. He'd come up short with the admirably understated "Bird," which gave the jazz-fan director the opportunity to explore another kind of artistic self-destructiveness, but he was on much firmer ground with "White Hunter, Black Heart."

In terms of artistic temperament, Eastwood is a different breed from Huston. While the latter was prolific in his own right, Eastwood eliminates all distractions when he's shooting a movie. He believes he's done more than half the job by casting correctly and reuniting with the crew he's worked with for, in some cases, decades. He's not the hedonistic machine that Huston could be at his height; he doesn't drink deep into the night, get into fistfights and sort it all out in the morning over a few sets of tennis. This is why he's still alive and talking about making a new movie at the age of 95.

Huston's behavior on the set of "The African Queen" was the antithesis of Eastwood's process. But it's not the carousing that strikes me as un-Eastwood, it's the obsession with killing an elephant that hurtles the star into a role that, to this day, marks it as the most challenging part he's ever taken on. Eastwood's version of Huston (named John Wilson), is an incorrigible bastard. He possesses morals (e.g. Wilson loses a fistfight against a hotelier who racially abuses a Black employee), but the whole point of making this movie is to bag an elephant. Wilson never convincingly states why he must kill such a majestic creature; he just assumes that his power as a Hollywood director will give him the opportunity to do something few people on this planet have ever done.

"White Hunter, Black Heart" isn't classic Eastwood, but it is essential for the way it castigates Wilson for his abuse of power — which gets another man killed because, when the moment arrives, he lacks the nerve to put the beast down. Wilson is a great filmmaker, he is principled, but he does not believe the world's rules apply to him. By the end of the film, he seems more than chastened. All the talent and bravado in the world can't cover up what he knows to be true: as a man, John Wilson is a fraud. The failure of "White Hunter, Black Heart" (which made $2 million against a $24 million) led Eastwood to make the worst movie in his career with "The Rookie."