One Of Clint Eastwoods Biggest Box Office Flops Is An Underrated Crime Thriller

Clint Eastwood is a Hollywood institution all on his own, having directed and starred in so many iconic films. A list of Eastwood's best roles is bound to leave a few on the cutting room floor even though they're definitely still worth a watch, and that's the case with 2002's "Blood Work."

Eastwood directs the film based on Michael Connelly's novel of the same name. Eastwood also plays the lead character of special agent Terry McCaleb, who's a serial killer profiler who gets on a case where the murderer leaves behind taunting messages for him. It's essentially Eastwood's version of "Se7en,"

and honestly, it's better than you might be thinking. It holds a 51% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but plenty of critics had something nice to say about it, like the Austin Chronicle's Marjorie Baumgarten: "The movie is nevertheless enjoyable for its constant stream of lively characters and the delight in watching a man with a bad ticker but a good head go through his paces."

Despite Eastwood leading an impressive cast that also includes Jeff Daniels and Anjelica Huston, the movie flopped when it came out. It only made $31 million worldwide, which is even worse when considering it cost $50 million to make. But if you can track it down, you might just discover a new personal favorite.