A Top Studio Exec At Warner Bros. Hesitated Greatly Over Million Dollar Baby

"Million Dollar Baby" was Clint Eastwood's second Best Picture winner — and, I've a feeling, narrowly missed out on being his third, because there was a tremendous amount of enthusiasm for "Mystic River" in 2003. Unfortunately for Eastwood, that happened to be the year voters had earmarked as the year to celebrate Peter Jackson's brilliantly executed Middle-earth saga with the release of its concluding chapter "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King." Still, I bet it was a closer vote (which is why I dearly wish the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences would release vote tallies, if only for that category).

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of "Million Dollar Baby" taking Best Picture is that, looking over the near-century-long list of winners, it's likely in the top five of awardees you never want to watch again — not because it's bad, but because it's horrifically depressing. Eastwood successfully sets the film on a familiar sports movie trajectory, but then it veers shockingly off course into a despairing third act. Most viewers watch the film believing the worst that will befall Hilary Swank's championship caliber boxer Maggie Fitzgerald is that she'll lose, thus leading to a bittersweet finale where Maggie and her initially reluctant trainer Frankie (Eastwood) find some solace in defeat.

They don't see her sucker punched, paralyzed and, due to being dependent on a ventilator, desperately wanting to die. No one expected to see this proud woman begging for a (stupidly illegal) mercy, and biting off her tongue to bleed to death. When that fails, a despondent Eastwood injects her with a fatal dose of adrenaline, then disappears from his gym, never to be seen again.

"Million Dollar Baby" is so relentlessly depressing, Warner Bros., which usually lets longtime studio resident Eastwood do as he pleases, balked at greenlighting the movie.