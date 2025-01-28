How Alan Hale Jr. Really Felt About Gilligan's Island

Alan Hale, Jr. was a deeply committed and versatile character actor whose career stretches all the way back to the 1930s. He has appeared on stage, in movies, and on hundreds of TV shows. He played the lead role in the 1952 TV series "Biff Baker, U.S.A." and the 1957 series "Casey Jones." He was involved with comedy, drama, Westerns, superhero shows, romances, and legal thrillers. There didn't seem to be much Hale would say no to.

Of course, most audiences know Hale as Jonas Grumby, a.k.a. The Skipper on the 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island." That show was an enormous hit when it debuted, and, entrenched itself deeply in the American consciousness. Also, thanks to sweet, sweet syndication deals, reruns of the three-season show managed to stay on the air continuously for decades. Gen-Xers grew up watching "Gilligan's Island" as late as the late '80s. Alan Hale became a broadly recognized archetype, a grumpy yet genial dude who would lose his patience with Gilligan (Bob Denver) often, but who would be just as quick to sympathetically call him "little buddy."

Sometimes, an actor can come to resent an overwhelming success, as it will often pigeonhole them into a certain role. Bob Denver, for instance, had trouble being seen as anyone other than Gilligan for years.

Hale, however, had no such resentment. He loved playing the Skipper. He loved returning to the role for "Gilligan's Island" follow-up projects. He simply loves doing comedy. Hale said as much in a vintage interview with The Sun (transcribed by MeTV), stating that, of his hundreds of roles, he actually likes the Skipper the best.