How Bob Denver Felt About Gilligan's Island Forever Defining His Legacy

Bob Denver began his professional television career in 1957, appearing in one episode of "The Silent Service," but his career took off in earnest in 1959 when he was cast as the comedic beatnik Maynard G. Krebs in the long-running sitcom "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis." He appeared in 144 episodes of that series throughout its four seasons, cementing Denver as a reliable, funny supporting player.

After "Dobie Gillis," Denver secured a few notable gigs, appearing on "The Andry Griffith Show" and "Dr. Kildare," as well as the feature films "Take Her, She's Mine," and "For Those Who Think Young." By 1964, however, Denver's legacy was secured when he was cast as the title character in Sherwood Schwartz's hit sitcom "Gilligan's Island." Although that series only lasted 98 episodes in three seasons, it was a massive hit, beloved by audiences everywhere. Critics often lambasted "Gilligan's Island" for being too silly, but its reputation preceded it, and it left a deep imprint on popular culture. It certainly helped that "Gilligan's" was put into decades-long syndication, informing multiple generations' sense of humor.

After "Gilligan's Island," however, Bob Denver was pigeonholed as an actor. The show was too popular, and Gilligan became his signature role. This, despite landing leading parts on shows like "The Good Guys," "Dusty's Trail," and "Far Out Space Nuts." Denver was seen as a goofball first and foremost, and many assumed he wasn't capable of playing any other types of comedic roles. Denver may not have had a great deal of dramatic range, but he excelled in playing a certain kind of innocent, clueless lummox. If he hadn't been typecast, there's every reason to believe Denver would have continued to grow as an actor, or, at the very least, be offered a wider range of jobs.

In 1992, Denver spoke to the Kentucky newspaper The Messenger (an interview transcribed by MeTV), and he spoke about being associated with only one role. By 1992, Denver admitted he was wholly at peace with it.