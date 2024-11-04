How Bob Denver Felt About Gilligan's Island Forever Defining His Legacy
Bob Denver began his professional television career in 1957, appearing in one episode of "The Silent Service," but his career took off in earnest in 1959 when he was cast as the comedic beatnik Maynard G. Krebs in the long-running sitcom "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis." He appeared in 144 episodes of that series throughout its four seasons, cementing Denver as a reliable, funny supporting player.
After "Dobie Gillis," Denver secured a few notable gigs, appearing on "The Andry Griffith Show" and "Dr. Kildare," as well as the feature films "Take Her, She's Mine," and "For Those Who Think Young." By 1964, however, Denver's legacy was secured when he was cast as the title character in Sherwood Schwartz's hit sitcom "Gilligan's Island." Although that series only lasted 98 episodes in three seasons, it was a massive hit, beloved by audiences everywhere. Critics often lambasted "Gilligan's Island" for being too silly, but its reputation preceded it, and it left a deep imprint on popular culture. It certainly helped that "Gilligan's" was put into decades-long syndication, informing multiple generations' sense of humor.
After "Gilligan's Island," however, Bob Denver was pigeonholed as an actor. The show was too popular, and Gilligan became his signature role. This, despite landing leading parts on shows like "The Good Guys," "Dusty's Trail," and "Far Out Space Nuts." Denver was seen as a goofball first and foremost, and many assumed he wasn't capable of playing any other types of comedic roles. Denver may not have had a great deal of dramatic range, but he excelled in playing a certain kind of innocent, clueless lummox. If he hadn't been typecast, there's every reason to believe Denver would have continued to grow as an actor, or, at the very least, be offered a wider range of jobs.
In 1992, Denver spoke to the Kentucky newspaper The Messenger (an interview transcribed by MeTV), and he spoke about being associated with only one role. By 1992, Denver admitted he was wholly at peace with it.
Bob Denver came to terms with being known as Gilligan
One can easily understand how any actor would feel deeply ambivalent about a famous role. On the one hand, the role brings wealth and fame, and fans recognize you on the street. On the other hand, casting agents will forever associate you with only one type of performance, and wouldn't hire you on that basis. This kind of niche pop fame did a lot of psychological harm to actor George Reeves, who resented his fame playing Superman.
Denver implies that he once resented Gilligan, but came to love the part. After so many years of meeting grateful fans who grew up watching you, one can only stay so bitter. Denver said:
"When you realize it's not going away, it's entertaining more people every year, you kind of accept it. [...] People say, 'Thanks, you were part of my childhood.'"
And, thanks to reruns, Denver likely kept on meeting people of all ages who grew up watching him. He may not have been able to play all the roles he wanted, but "Gilligan's Island" affixed him in the Jungian mass consciousness, and brought him plenty of money to boot. Also, thanks to his pop fame, Denver felt freer to work on personal causes and charities he believed in. Back in 1992, he was negotiating a deal to put his face on canned organic produce, with some of the proceeds going to food charities. Denver commented:
"I thought, 'What the heck. If I put my face on a product and it's going to be a clean, fresh, good-tasting product, how much money could I make? Whoa! Lots and lots of money.'
So Denver had little to be bitter about. He learned to live with his spot in popular culture and was happy to have entertained people for generations. All we might be missing is Denver's potentially impressive dramatic turn.