Bob Denver's Acting Career Was Almost Derailed Years Before Gilligan's Island

Here's a lightly intriguing bit of Hollywood history that involves "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis," "Gilligan's Island" and Arthur Penn's New Hollywood masterpiece "Bonnie and Clyde."

Like most showbiz lore, it begins with Bob Denver's physical condition. If you're reading this, there is a very good chance that you've never seen an episode of "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis," let alone heard of it. Created by humorist Max Shulman, whose other major claim to fame is having written "The Tender Trap" (which bombed on Broadway as a star vehicle for Robert Preston, but turned a tidy profit as a film toplined by Frank Sinatra and Debbie Reynolds), the sitcom aired for four seasons on CBS and quickly became a showcase for Denver, whose Maynard G. Krebs brought beatnik culture into America's living rooms.

Krebs was a hepcat with an affinity for jazz and a hatred of work. He spoke via a too-cool-for-school patois, and, being too young to know much of what he was talking about, often made an ass of himself in doing so.

But Denver nailed the role, and the series gradually leaned in his direction –- which became a near disaster when the U.A. Army called his draft number in 1959. Denver's career looked like it might be over just as it was starting. After all, if the army could get Elvis, they could easily help themselves to Maynard.