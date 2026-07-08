5 Best Western TV Shows Nobody Talks About Anymore

In the mid-20th Century, Westerns dominated TV. The genre was so popular that the best Western TV shows of the era still enjoy recognition today. "Rawhide" will forever be the series that launched Clint Eastwood's career; "Gunsmoke" permeated pop culture with its 20-year run; "Bonanza" bridged the gap between the simplicity of the white-hat-vs.-black-hat era and the more nuanced approach of the revisionist age. Of course, with so many small-screen oaters on offer, many were bound to slip through the cracks — and many of them probably should have. James Garner's swiftly-canceled offbeat Western series "Nichols," for example, was seemingly destined to be forgotten.

But there remains a veritable trove of overlooked oaters just waiting to be rediscovered. Seriously, the amount of TV Westerns is nothing short of staggering when you take a closer look, and there was always going to be some series that got lost in the shuffle, including those that deserved better. Even shows that did well enough in their time, such as "Have Gun Will Travel" or, more recently, "Justified," aren't mentioned quite as frequently as they should be.

Here, we've assembled a list of the best Western shows that simply don't get talked about enough. For whatever reason, these Old West adventures have been mostly lost to TV history. But they're well worth watching today, especially since the genre appears to be undergoing a modest renaissance in the Taylor Sheridan age. Long before the tale of the Dutton dynasty graced our screens, these horse operas helped establish a blueprint that remains as important today as it was in the heyday of the Western series. Here are the five best Western shows nobody talks about any more.