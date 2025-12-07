John Wayne Hated This Controversial Western With 91% On Rotten Tomatoes (For A Good Reason)

Movie violence has been a controversial topic since the very dawn of cinema. Some audience members panicked during the iconic sequence in "The Great Train Robbery" when an outlaw fires his pistol directly at the camera, thinking they were really under fire. Three decades later, Howard Hughes was forced to make numerous cuts to the violent scenes in "Scarface," earning it the reputation as "one of the most highly censored films in Hollywood history." Both movies look rather tame today, however, and we can trace the roots of more visceral and realistic screen violence to the late 1960s with Arthur Penn's "Bonnie and Clyde" and Sam Peckinpah's "The Wild Bunch." Despite all the hand-wringing that the films caused at the time with their gory shootouts, both are regarded as groundbreaking classics, and the latter even holds a very impressive 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But the Western icon John Wayne who wasn't so impressed by Peckinpah's bloodbath, and he had an understandable reason for hating the movie.

During his notorious interview with Playboy magazine in 1971, the Duke bemoaned the state of motion pictures and expressed relief that he wouldn't be around much longer to see the future of American cinema, taking aim at New Hollywood game-changers like "Easy Rider," "Midnight Cowboy," and Sam Peckinpah's elegiac masterpiece. Almost 60 years on, it's still easy to see why "The Wild Bunch" was so shocking. Set at the tail end of the Old West, it's the story of a gang of aging outlaws led by Pike Bishop (William Holden), desperate men trying to make a living in a changing world by the only way they know: violence. With Pike's former partner Deke Thornton (Robert Ryan) on their trail with his posse of equally brutal bounty hunters, the gang march out to meet their doom facing impossible odds against a corrupt Mexican general and his bloodthirsty troops.

Even by today's standards, the gruesome finale of "The Wild Bunch" is breathtakingly violent. Outnumbered and outgunned, Pike cuts loose with a Browning machine gun in a rhapsody of carnage, mowing down dozens of enemies before he and his cohorts die in a hail of bullets. The sequence took 12 days to film, using around 10,000 blood squibs and 300 edits to convey the sense of chaos. It was a true tour de force from Peckinpah, but it certainly wasn't to the Duke's taste.