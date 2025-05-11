John Wayne's Final Movie Was A Perfect Send-Off For His Legendary Western Run

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When principal photography commenced on "Rooster Cogburn" in the fall of 1974, John Wayne was 68 years old and not thinking about retirement. By the end of the shoot, the star was on oxygen after contracting viral pneumonia. Almost a year later, when it came time to promote the film's theatrical release (a big deal given that this was the sequel to "True Grit," which earned the Duke his first Academy Award for Best Actor), Wayne was MIA due to the same lingering case of pneumonia — a frightening proposition given that the longtime smoker had lost a lung to cancer a decade prior.

Advertisement

If Wayne wasn't well enough to do a perfunctory round of interviews, he certainly wasn't in good enough shape to shoot another movie. But the star was determined to get back in the saddle and justified his eagerness by pointing out that he was still cancer-free. Even with one lung, a persistent cough wasn't going to take down the Duke. According to Scott Eyman's excellent biography, "John Wayne: The Life and Legend," when asked in 1975 why he was so hellbent to keep working, the star replied, "I'm very conscious that now I know more dead people than live ones. But I don't try to live back there. I try to live in tomorrow."

The trouble with tomorrow was that the worsening heart problems Wayne had been hiding would still be there. Nevertheless, he persisted, and when producer Mike Frankovich couldn't persuade big names like George C. Scott, Gene Hackman, Charles Bronson, Clint Eastwood, and Paul Newman to star in his elegiac Western "The Shootist," the role went to the legend best suited to play a headed-out-to-pasture gunfighter whose bloody past is fixing to catch up with him. How did it turn out?

Advertisement