5 Forgotten '90s Westerns That Still Hold Up Today

Some of the best Westerns of all-time were released in the '90s — "Unforgiven," "Dances with Wolves," "Tombstone," and "The Quick and the Dead" to name a few notable examples. The decade also produced some great Weird Westerns, like "Back to the Future Part III," "Ravenous," "From Dusk Till Dawn," and "Dead Man." In short, the '90s showcased just how diverse the Western genre really is, and the aforementioned flicks are rightfully regarded classics.

With that being said, some of the best Westerns of the '90s flew under the radar and now exist in the ghost towns of days gone by. So, for this exercise, we are going to shine a light on some of the great films that don't deserve to ride off into the sunset quite yet.

From horror-tinged thrillers to rousing actioners, this list has something to accommodate the taste buds of every type of Western fan. With that in mind, grab your Stetson, pour a shot of whiskey (or any beverage you desire), and get ready to shout "yee-haw" while (hopefully) enjoying some awesome '90s Western movies you might not be familiar with.